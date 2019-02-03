Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 11:46pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng advance; indexes in China, Taiwan, South Korea closed

Asian markets were mixed Monday amid speculation over next steps in the dispute between the U.S. and China over technology development and trade following meetings in Washington last week.

Markets in mainland China and Taiwan are closed for the week for Lunar New Year celebrations. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

American and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks in Washington last week without word of a deal, though those involved -- including President Donald Trump -- were optimistic about the road ahead.

Trump said he plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sort out contentious issues. "I think when Xi and I meet, every point will be agreed to," Trump said, without specifying a date or location. A tariffs cease-fire between the U.S. and China is set to end on March 2, and the U.S. is expected to raise import taxes from 10 percent to 25 percent for $200 billion in Chinese goods.

"There is rising optimism on the trade talks between the U.S. and China, although no details have been nailed down. The upside is limited as President Trump also mentioned that if the talks are not successful a new round of tariffs is imminent," Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a commentary.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged 0.2% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.3% and Australia's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.3%. New Zealand's NZX index shed 0.2%. Shares fell in Singapore .

Among individual stocks, Sony Corp sank in Tokyo trading after the electronics company cut its revenue outlook for the year. Honda and Mitsubishi Motors also fell, while Nintendo and Hitachi jumped. In Hong Kong, insurance company AIA Group rose, as did smartphone-component maker Sunny Optical, while AAC Technologies and CSPC Pharmaceutical fell. In Australia, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals were down, while Woodside Petroleum and National Bank of Australia (NAB.AU) gained.

A strong jobs report showing that U.S. employers added 304,000 jobs in January, far more than what analysts were expecting, lifted most major indexes on Friday. But Amazon disappointing revenue outlook caused some traders to steer on the side of caution. The broad S&P 500 index rose added 0.1% to 2,706.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 25,063.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.2% to 7,263.87.

A private survey released on Sunday suggested that China's services activity slowed in January. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index fell to 53.6 for the month, down from 53.9 in December, likely due to domestic conditions. Numbers over 50 indicate expansion on the index's 100-point scale. But new export sales grew at the fastest pace in more than a year, in a nod to an easing trade standoff between the U.S. and China.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 2 cents to $55.24 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $1.47 to settle at $55.26 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, lost 1 cent to $62.74 per barrel. The contract gained $1.91 to $62.75 per barrel in London. 

   The dollar   strengthened to 109.62 yen from 109.50 yen late Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.55% 47.75 End-of-day quote.5.06%
AMAZON.COM -5.38% 1626.23 Delayed Quote.8.27%
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1.19% 13.62 End-of-day quote.20.96%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 25063.89 Delayed Quote.7.44%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -1.88% 5.73 End-of-day quote.39.38%
HANG SENG -0.12% 27907.24 Real-time Quote.7.98%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.79% 3386 End-of-day quote.19.86%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.12% 3245 End-of-day quote.15.89%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.15% 674 End-of-day quote.17.83%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 6875.5179 Delayed Quote.8.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 7263.8679 Delayed Quote.9.74%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 1.01% 24.03 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
NIKKEI 225 0.07% 20788.39 Real-time Quote.3.87%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -9.19% 30720 End-of-day quote.8.13%
RIO TINTO 1.01% 4230 Delayed Quote.13.40%
S&P 500 0.09% 2706.53 Delayed Quote.7.97%
S&P/ASX 200 0.48% 5891.2 Real-time Quote.3.83%
SONY CORP 0.59% 5499 End-of-day quote.6.82%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 0.65% 34.1 End-of-day quote.8.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02/03Asia stocks quiet, dollar firm after upbeat U.S. job data
RE
02/03ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks
DJ
02/03Southeast Asian stocks - Most fall, Philippines loses most
RE
02/03Bond Rally Suggests the Stock Market Honeymoon Is on Borrowed Time
DJ
02/01Dow Climbs on Strong Earnings Reports From Exxon, Chevron
DJ
02/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Blockbuster January Jobs Report
DJ
02/01TSX falls 0.22 percent, but up for sixth straight week
RE
02/01Dow Climbs on Strong Earnings Reports From Exxon, Chevron
DJ
02/01EUROPE : U.S. jobs data lift European shares even as bank earnings weigh
RE
02/01Dow Industrials on Track for Sixth Consecutive Week of Gains
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singaporean police looking into FT reports on Wirecard
3HILL INTERNATIONAL INC : HILL INTERNATIONAL : Intl's Imad Ghantous targets growth through Saudi gigaprojects
4CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Hemlibra® Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophi..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.