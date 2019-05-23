Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Lingering Trade-war Worries

0
05/23/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei down, but stocks up in Hong Kong, Shanghai

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Friday, after a Wall Street selloff as investors remained concerned about the possibility of a protracted trade war.

While no new trade talks between the U.S. and China are scheduled, President Donald Trump on Thursday said a deal was still possible , and against predicted a swift end to the yearlong trade war.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8% while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were up slightly. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten gained in Tokyo trading while oil producer Inpex fell, as did Honda Motor . In Hong Kong, AAC and Wharf Real Estate rose, while casino operator Sands China sank. Samsung dropped in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor advanced in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy and Oil Search fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -6.36% 41.25 End-of-day quote.-9.24%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -0.49% 2.04 End-of-day quote.52.42%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.35% 2852.52 End-of-day quote.14.20%
HANG SENG -1.60% 27250.07 Real-time Quote.5.43%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.88% 2806.5 End-of-day quote.0.23%
INPEX CORP -4.95% 948.8 End-of-day quote.-1.85%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.28% 2061.85 Real-time Quote.1.00%
NIKKEI 225 -0.62% 21151.14 Real-time Quote.6.34%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.81% 7.58 End-of-day quote.7.82%
RAKUTEN INC -1.71% 1089 End-of-day quote.52.73%
REGENT MANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 1.79 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.77% 6440.4 Real-time Quote.15.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. -2.58% 37.75 End-of-day quote.9.42%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
