ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Lingering Trade-war Worries

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei down, but stocks up in Hong Kong, Shanghai

Asian markets finished mixed Friday, after a Wall Street selloff as investors remained concerned about the possibility of a protracted trade war.

While no new trade talks between the U.S. and China are scheduled, President Donald Trump on Thursday said a deal was still possible , and against predicted a swift end to the yearlong trade war.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1%, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite finished flat. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7% while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , and Singapore added 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Indonesia's main index rose 0.7%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten gained in Tokyo trading while oil producer Inpex fell, as did Honda Motor . In Hong Kong, AAC and Wharf Real Estate rose, while casino operator Sands China sank. Samsung dropped in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor advanced in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy and Oil Search fell.