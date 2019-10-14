Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Doubts Emerge Over Trade Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 10:41pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei jumps, but stocks retreat in China

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as investors grew wary as they waited for more details about last week's agreement for a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Doubts emerged Monday amid reports that Chinese officials wanted more talks before signing the so-called "phase one" deal . U.S. tariff hikes on about $160 billion in Chinese goods, scheduled to take effect in December, are apparently still on track, although tariff hikes on $250 billion of Chinese goods that were to take effect this week were postponed. A more comprehensive trade deal will come in three phases, President Donald Trump said, with the mode divisive issues to be tackled at a later date.

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.7% as traders returned from a holiday Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was about flat, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite dipped 1%. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were mostly up. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank gained in Tokyo trading, along with Toyota and Fast Retailing . In Hong Kong, China Resources Land rose while CNOOC and WH Group declined. Taiwan Semiconductor rose in Taiwan, while Beach Energy and BHP fell in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.69% 2.41 End-of-day quote.74.72%
BHP GROUP 1.98% 36.53 End-of-day quote.2.45%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED -1.12% 35.25 End-of-day quote.16.92%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.15% 3007.88 End-of-day quote.20.42%
CNOOC LIMITED -0.66% 11.96 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.63% 63270 End-of-day quote.16.95%
HANG SENG 0.87% 26520.49 Real-time Quote.2.61%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.97% 2068.56 Real-time Quote.1.33%
NIKKEI 225 1.15% 21798.87 Real-time Quote.7.68%
S&P/ASX 200 0.11% 6651.6 Real-time Quote.15.95%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.81% 4156 End-of-day quote.-40.67%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.27% 7269 End-of-day quote.17.62%
WH GROUP LIMITED 4.32% 7.72 End-of-day quote.27.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10/14Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
RE
10/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Doubts Emerge Over Trade Deal
DJ
10/14Stocks meander on caution over trade talks, dollar gains
RE
10/14Stocks meander on caution over trade talks, dollar gains
RE
10/14Stocks pause on unsettled trade deal; earnings eyed
RE
10/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Lower in Quiet Session
DJ
10/14MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower Amid Trade-deal Skepticism, Economic Growth Concerns
DJ
10/14Four Stocks to Watch After Fastenal Topped Forecasts
DJ
10/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Up in Quiet Session
DJ
10/14EUROPE : European stocks hit pause as trade doubts linger
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
2Climate change activists target BlackRock in London
3EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
4EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
5SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION : BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group