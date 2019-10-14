ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Doubts Emerge Over Trade Deal

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei jumps, but stocks retreat in China

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as investors grew wary as they waited for more details about last week's agreement for a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Doubts emerged Monday amid reports that Chinese officials wanted more talks before signing the so-called "phase one" deal . U.S. tariff hikes on about $160 billion in Chinese goods, scheduled to take effect in December, are apparently still on track, although tariff hikes on $250 billion of Chinese goods that were to take effect this week were postponed. A more comprehensive trade deal will come in three phases, President Donald Trump said, with the mode divisive issues to be tackled at a later date.

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.7% as traders returned from a holiday Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was about flat, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite dipped 1%. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were mostly up. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank gained in Tokyo trading, along with Toyota and Fast Retailing . In Hong Kong, China Resources Land rose while CNOOC and WH Group declined. Taiwan Semiconductor rose in Taiwan, while Beach Energy and BHP fell in Australia.