Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Await Wall Street's Next Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:03pm CET

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Tech stocks fall amid general gains in Hong Kong; Nikkei closed

Asian stocks started mostly lower in light trading Monday, but finished mixed, as a Wall Street slump and a partial U.S. government shutdown clouded holiday cheer.

Markets in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed.

Trade tensions were slightly improved after a Chinese media report of "new progress" (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2179293/china-says-new-progress-has-been-made-us-trade-war-talks) last week in trade talks between the U.S. and China. A separate report (http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/1224/c90000-9531066.html)said Beijing is addressing U.S. concerns by working on a law to improve intellectual property rights and grant equal right to foreign investors.

The Shanghai Composite index ended 0.4% higher, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 0.8%.

Elsewhere, trading was mostly downbeat. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.3%, though Samsung and SK Hynix rose slightly. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4%, with property companies such as New World Development up 1% while tech companies such as AAC and Tencent slid. 

   Australia's S&P ASX 200   added 0.4%. Stocks fell in Taiwan   and Singapore .

The U.S. market ended its worst week in more than seven years on Friday, with major indexes plunging 7%. They've given up more than 12% in December. Sentiment was dampened by a range of factors, including expectations for slower U.S. growth and the country's long-running trade dispute with China. The S&P 500 index slipped 2.1% to 2,416.62 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8% at 22,445.37. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 3% to 6,332.99. All of the major indexes are 16%-26% lower from their highs this summer and fall.

The U.S. federal government was partially shut down on Saturday after Democrats rejected President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to erect a border wall with Mexico. They are offering to keep funding at $1.3 billion, which will be used for security instead. It is unclear how long the shutdown will last with the upcoming Christmas holidays. Almost every essential government agency remains open, but hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be forced off the job and some services will be shut.

"U.S. economic and policy uncertainty in the wake of the weekend headlines (Trump vs Powell) suggests risk will continue to struggle on Xmas eve," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda, in a note to clients early Monday. "But there's an abundance of investor money parked on the sidelines and given the dire state of the U.S. equity markets; I wouldn't be surprised to see the U.S. administration move more constructively to resolve trade war issues with China, which should go a long way to stabilizing risk and boost global equity market sentiment." 

   The dollar   weakened to 111.07 yen from 111.22 yen in late trading Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 0.88% 45.8 End-of-day quote.-67.31%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.79% 2516.25 End-of-day quote.-24.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.81% 22445.37 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
HANG SENG -0.59% 25651.38 Real-time Quote.-13.80%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.00% 2055.98 Real-time Quote.-16.46%
NASDAQ 100 -3.15% 6046.5566 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.99% 6332.9947 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. -1.31% 10.52 End-of-day quote.-10.70%
NIKKEI 225 -1.15% 20158.67 Real-time Quote.-11.45%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2416.62 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
S&P/ASX 200 0.48% 5493.8 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.51% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-22.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:44pTSX futures fall on lower oil prices
RE
01:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Retreat On The Eve Of Christmas
DJ
01:03pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Await Wall Street's Next Move
DJ
12:38pLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Jittery Ahead Of Christmas Break
DJ
12:02pEUROPE MARKETS: U.S. Government Turmoil Spooks European Markets
DJ
11:11aEuropean shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
RE
09:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as U.S. uncertainty weighs
RE
03:46aAsian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theater
RE
12/22As FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors
RE
12/21TSX falls 1.46 percent
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
5CME GROUP : Euronext moves on Oslo stock exchange with $711 million bid

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.