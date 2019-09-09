ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Digest Economic Data Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei edges up, Hang Seng struggles for direction

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, following a lackluster session on Wall Street.

Investors continued to mull recent economic data while they away upcoming meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, both of which are expected to announce monetary stimulus moves.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox Business on Monday that he views the renewed trade talks with China in October as a sign of "good faith," and claimed the tariff war has had no effect on the U.S. economy (https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6084640356001#sp=show-clips).

On Tuesday, data from China showed that consumer inflation rose more than expected in August, although the producer-price index unexpectedly fell 0.8% in August from a year ago.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was about flat. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.4% while the Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Nissan Motor surged in Tokyo trading after its CEO announced he will step down next week. SoftBank rose after a report that it is urging WeWork, which it had invested about $10 billion into, to shelve its IPO . Toyota also rose, while Sony fell. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and China Life Insurance gained while Sunny Optical and Country Garden declined. Chip maker SK Hynix (000660.SE) fell in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor slipped in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Oil Search surged in Australia.