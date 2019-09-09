Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Digest Economic Data Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei edges up, Hang Seng struggles for direction

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, following a lackluster session on Wall Street.

Investors continued to mull recent economic data while they away upcoming meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, both of which are expected to announce monetary stimulus moves.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox Business on Monday that he views the renewed trade talks with China in October as a sign of "good faith," and claimed the tariff war has had no effect on the U.S. economy (https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6084640356001#sp=show-clips).

On Tuesday, data from China showed that consumer inflation rose more than expected in August, although the producer-price index unexpectedly fell 0.8% in August from a year ago.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was about flat. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.4% while the Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Nissan Motor surged in Tokyo trading after its CEO announced he will step down next week. SoftBank rose after a report that it is urging WeWork, which it had invested about $10 billion into, to shelve its IPO . Toyota also rose, while Sony fell. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and China Life Insurance gained while Sunny Optical and Country Garden declined. Chip maker SK Hynix (000660.SE) fell in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor slipped in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Oil Search surged in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -1.20% 2.46 End-of-day quote.85.13%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY -0.44% 29.47 End-of-day quote.45.17%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.84% 3024.74 End-of-day quote.21.09%
CNOOC LTD 0.17% 12.02 End-of-day quote.-1.15%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.97% 10.26 End-of-day quote.6.76%
HANG SENG 0.12% 26662.09 Real-time Quote.3.16%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.69% 2020.48 Real-time Quote.-1.03%
NIKKEI 225 0.56% 21318.42 Real-time Quote.5.35%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.22% 672.5 End-of-day quote.-21.45%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.28% 7.13 End-of-day quote.-0.70%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.67% 6602.1 Real-time Quote.17.12%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.84% 4629 End-of-day quote.-33.92%
SONY CORP 2.14% 6496 End-of-day quote.26.18%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 0.95% 117.5 End-of-day quote.68.82%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.88% 7092 End-of-day quote.14.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09/09Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines
RE
09/09Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines
RE
09/09ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Digest Economic Data Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
09/09Dow Industrials Edge Up in Quiet Session
DJ
09/09Global stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
09/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Win Streak In 8 Weeks But Other Indexes Slip As Tariff, Growth Woes Linger
DJ
09/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Mixed After Quiet Session
DJ
09/09Global stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
09/09Stocks little changed, pound hits 6-week high
RE
09/09TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,495.09
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
2Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group