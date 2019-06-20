ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Eye Persian Gulf Tensions

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei dips while stocks gain in mainland China

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Friday, as investors refocused on geopolitical tensions.

Late Thursday, the New York Times reported President Donald Trump had approved, then canceled at the last minute, airstrikes against a handful of targets in Iran . It was unclear why the attack was called of, or whether they would be carried out at a later time.

Earlier, Iran said it had shot down a U.S. military drone, an act that Trump said may have been an accident on Iran's part, as tensions in the Persian Gulf region continued to simmer. When asked Thursday afternoon if the U.S. would retaliate, Trump said "You'll soon find out."

Also late Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited U.S. carriers from flying over Iranian-controlled parts of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, over fears of a jetliner accidentally being shot down.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Kim Jong Un suggested a willingness to compromise and return to denuclearization talks after a summit with China's President Xi Jinping, according to the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-xi-north-koreas-kim-meet-both-seeking-leverage-with-the-u-s-11561027366?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2). In return, Xi reportedly pledged Chinese security and development support.

Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gave up a 1% gain and was last down 0.3% as protesters again gathered in front of government offices. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite surged 1.5%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex gained in Tokyo trading as oil prices surged . SoftBank and Sony declined. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and PetroChina rose while Sands China and Geely Automobile fell. SK Hynix dropped in South Korea while Taiwan Semiconductor gained in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy and Fortescue Metals jumped.