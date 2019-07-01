Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Truce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:40pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Hang Seng has catch-up rally, while other indexes quiet after Monday's gains

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as investors weighed the tariff truce between the U.S. and China and the potential for a trade deal.

President Donald Trump said Monday that renewed talks have "already begun," CNBC reported, and added that any deal "has to be better for us than for them." But days after the trade-war timeout was announced, details were still scarce, with no announcement of high-level negotiations and the looming possibility that new tariffs could still be imposed if talks are not successful.

Stocks rose on Wall Street, though off session highs, and Morgan Stanley analysts warned that barring concrete progress, the truce rally may be short-lived.

Japan's Nikkei was last about flat after wavering between slight gains and losses in morning trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , which was closed for a holiday Monday, gained 1.1%, essentially making up lost ground as most Asian markets surged Monday. The territory appeared calm a day after protesters and police clashed again . The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was slightly in the green. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia fell. Stocks rose in Malaysia . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% ahead of a monetary-policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is expected to cut interest rates.

Among individual stocks, Fujitsu gained in Tokyo trading. Hitachi also rose, while oil producer Inpex fell. In Hong Kong, smartphone component makers Sunny Optical and AAC surged, as did casino operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment . Chip maker SK Hynix advanced in South Korea while Hyundai Motor fell. Rio Tinto rose in Australia, while Westpac Banking slipped.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -0.11% 44.2 End-of-day quote.-2.75%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.22% 3044.9 End-of-day quote.21.90%
FUJITSU LTD 0.37% 7540 End-of-day quote.12.76%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.57% 52.65 End-of-day quote.5.62%
HANG SENG -0.20% 28546.74 Real-time Quote.10.45%
HITACHI, LTD. 2.43% 4045 End-of-day quote.43.19%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
INPEX CORP 2.22% 992.9 End-of-day quote.2.71%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.07% 2131.37 Real-time Quote.4.40%
NIKKEI 225 2.13% 21729.97 Real-time Quote.6.30%
RIO TINTO 0.72% 4915.5 Delayed Quote.31.78%
S&P/ASX 200 0.31% 6668.6 Real-time Quote.17.22%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.40% 37.35 End-of-day quote.8.26%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -0.98% 80.5 End-of-day quote.15.66%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.04% 28.37 End-of-day quote.13.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:40pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Truce
DJ
05:02pTech Up as Huawei Compromise Lifts Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
04:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
04:22pU.S.-China trade truce lifts global stocks, gold falls
RE
04:17pU.S.-China trade truce lifts global stocks, gold falls
RE
03:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
02:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
01:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally Toward Records on Trade Truce
DJ
12:23pEUROPE : European shares rally to near two-month highs on U.S.-China trade reprieve
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2QUDIAN INC - ADR : QUDIAN INC. : Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Full Exercise of G..
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About