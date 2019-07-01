ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Mull Significance Of Trade Truce

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Hang Seng has catch-up rally, while other indexes quiet after Monday's gains

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as investors weighed the tariff truce between the U.S. and China and the potential for a trade deal.

President Donald Trump said Monday that renewed talks have "already begun," CNBC reported, and added that any deal "has to be better for us than for them." But days after the trade-war timeout was announced, details were still scarce, with no announcement of high-level negotiations and the looming possibility that new tariffs could still be imposed if talks are not successful.

Stocks rose on Wall Street, though off session highs, and Morgan Stanley analysts warned that barring concrete progress, the truce rally may be short-lived.

Japan's Nikkei was last about flat after wavering between slight gains and losses in morning trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , which was closed for a holiday Monday, gained 1.1%, essentially making up lost ground as most Asian markets surged Monday. The territory appeared calm a day after protesters and police clashed again . The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was slightly in the green. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia fell. Stocks rose in Malaysia . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% ahead of a monetary-policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is expected to cut interest rates.

Among individual stocks, Fujitsu gained in Tokyo trading. Hitachi also rose, while oil producer Inpex fell. In Hong Kong, smartphone component makers Sunny Optical and AAC surged, as did casino operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment . Chip maker SK Hynix advanced in South Korea while Hyundai Motor fell. Rio Tinto rose in Australia, while Westpac Banking slipped.