ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Process Fed's Outlook

03/21/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks fall in Japan, Hong Kong, but rise in Southeast Asia

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Friday, as investors pondered the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's more dovish stance.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.5% while South Korea's Kospi decline 0.2%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were up slight. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was the region's biggest gainer, up 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, Fast Retailing and Sony fell in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank Group advanced. Property and casino stocks rose in Hong Kong while PetroChina and Sunny Optical were among the biggest decliners. Tencent fell only slightly after reporting a worst-ever 32% drop in quarterly profit . Samsung and SK Hynix rose in South Korea. Fortescue Metals and Beach Energy jumped in Australia.

BEACH ENERGY LTD -0.47% 2.1 End-of-day quote.56.88%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.35% 3101.46 End-of-day quote.24.16%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.69% 54320 End-of-day quote.0.41%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.36% 6.51 End-of-day quote.51.79%
HANG SENG -1.01% 29056.58 Real-time Quote.12.42%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.45% 2182.36 Real-time Quote.6.90%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21608.92 Real-time Quote.7.96%
PETROCHINA COMPANY 0.64% 7.82 End-of-day quote.7.77%
S&P/ASX 200 0.55% 6201.9 Real-time Quote.9.19%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.36% 10970 End-of-day quote.56.60%
SONY CORP -3.38% 4951 End-of-day quote.-3.83%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -2.98% 92.75 End-of-day quote.33.26%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.89% 363 End-of-day quote.15.31%
