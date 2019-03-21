ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Process Fed's Outlook

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks fall in Japan, Hong Kong, but rise in Southeast Asia

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Friday, as investors pondered the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's more dovish stance.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.5% while South Korea's Kospi decline 0.2%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were up slight. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was the region's biggest gainer, up 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, Fast Retailing and Sony fell in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank Group advanced. Property and casino stocks rose in Hong Kong while PetroChina and Sunny Optical were among the biggest decliners. Tencent fell only slightly after reporting a worst-ever 32% drop in quarterly profit . Samsung and SK Hynix rose in South Korea. Fortescue Metals and Beach Energy jumped in Australia.