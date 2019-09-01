ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng slip, but stocks gain in mainland China

Asian markets were a mixed bag Monday as the latest round of tariff hikes in the U.S.-China trade war took effect.

U.S. tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese goods were raised from 10% to 15% effective Sunday, and China responded by raising tariffs on some U.S. goods. Additional tit-for-tat tariff hikes are scheduled to take effect Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. Many U.S. companies have warned that they will need to pass on the costs of the tariffs to consumers.

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that "We can't allow China to rip us off anymore as a country," but said trade negotiations with China were still set to resume this month.

Earlier this weekend, the official gauge of China's factory activity showed sluggish output for a fourth straight month. The manufacturing purchasing managers index edged down to 49.5 in August from 49.7 in July, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics, lower than economists' median forecast of 49.6, the Wall Street Journal reported . Readings below 50 indicate a contraction in factory activity.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%, as continued pro-democracy protests disrupted airport traffic . The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 1%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia pulled back. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten rose in Tokyo trading, while Mazda Motor and SoftBank fell. In Hong Kong, Tencent gained while Sino Land and Sands China slid. Rio Tinto gained in Australia while Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search fell.

U.S. markets are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.