ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Trade Tensions Vs. Hopes Of Fed Rate Cut

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises, but stocks in mainland China retreat

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday as investors weighed pessimism over global trade tensions against optimism that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates.

With no new developments on the U.S.-China trade front, the focus shifted to President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexican imports in an effort to stop illegal immigration. U.S. and Mexican officials did not reach a deal Wednesday, but are scheduled to talk again Thursday in an effort to head off the 5% levies scheduled to take effect Monday. U.S. officials said progress had been made, but Trump tweeted it was "not nearly enough."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all rose during Wednesday trading amid rising hopes that the Fed will cut interest rates this year, partly in response to the economic impact of rising trade tensions. Fed fund futures traders now forecast a 72% chance of a rate cut in July.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1%. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite fell 0.9%. Stocks were about flat in and down in Taiwan . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%. South Korea's Kospi was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten jumped in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank and Fast Retailing also gained. Nissan shares fell after a proposed merger between strategic partner Renault and Fiat Chrysler fell through. Fiat Chrysler blamed the French government, but the Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/fiat-chrysler-withdraws-merger-offer-for-renault-11559773129?mod=hp_lead_pos1)Nissan declined to support the deal.

In Hong Kong, property companies such as Hang Lung Properties and New World Development rose, while oil producer CNOOC fell, as did Sunny Optical . Taiwan Semiconductor declined in Taiwan, and Rio Tinto fell in Australia.