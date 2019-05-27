Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Trump Visits Japan

05/27/2019 | 03:10am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei up as Trump hits at future trade deal, while Hang Seng retreats

Asian stock markets traded mixed Monday, as President Donald Trump visited Japan and talked trade with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Monday, Trump became the first world leader to meet Japan's new emperor , Naruhito, and later met with Abe to discuss trade and other world issues.

While no U.S.-Japan trade deal has been reached, Trump tweeted Saturday (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1132506435848495104): "Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!"

Meanwhile in Europe, centrist parties suffered losses in European Parliament elections, with far-right parties and the Green Party making inroads. However, the populist gains were not as great as some had expected, and pro-EU parties will control more than two-thirds of the seats.

U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index traded flat. The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.3% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 2.4%. South Korea's Kospi was flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 finished flat.

Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex gained in Tokyo trading, as did Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group . In Hong Kong, food processor WH Group fell, along with Tencent and China Life Insurance . SK Hynix declined in South Korea, and in Australia, BHP rose while Oil Search dropped.

BHP GROUP LTD 1.31% 37.94 End-of-day quote.9.41%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 1.42% 25.66 End-of-day quote.24.08%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.02% 2852.99 End-of-day quote.14.22%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.79% 65540 End-of-day quote.21.15%
HANG SENG 0.38% 27352.88 Real-time Quote.5.83%
INPEX CORP -4.72% 904 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.02% 2044.19 Real-time Quote.0.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.31% 21182.58 Real-time Quote.5.51%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.76% 7.24 End-of-day quote.2.93%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.06% 6451.9 Real-time Quote.14.34%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 2.03% 10295 End-of-day quote.46.97%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.37% 324.8 End-of-day quote.3.18%
WH GROUP LTD 1.37% 7.4 End-of-day quote.21.91%
