ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Deal Needs More Time

10/16/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Mnuchin hopes for final deal next month; property companies boost Hang Seng

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday amid a report that there's still a ways to go before the U.S. and China finalize a "phase one" limited trade deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said ongoing negotiations are hoped to be wrapped up and a deal signed next month, the South China Morning Post reported (https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3033284/no-invitation-china-us-officials-travel-beijing-more-talks)Thursday, but there has been no invitation from Chinese officials for further high-level talks in Beijing. The report said Mnuchin hopes President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping will sign an agreement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in mid-November. Mnuchin also said there was no plan yet on what to do about U.S. tariff hikes on $156 billion of Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in December.

Meanwhile, there was optimism in Europe that a Brexit agreement could be reached as soon as Thursday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that negotiations were "in the final stretch."

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1% as the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.2%. South Korea's etreated 0.2%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten gained in Tokyo trading, along with Sony and SoftBank . Property companies surged in Hong Kong, led by New World Development , Sun Hung Kai Properties and Henderson Land Development (0012.HK) , after new government measures were announced (https://www.npr.org/2019/10/16/770560183/hong-kong-announces-housing-reforms-as-government-faces-20th-week-of-protests) to ease a housing shortage. Tech companies such as Samsung (005930.SE) , SK Hynix (000660.SE) and LG Electronics (066570.SE) fell in South Korea. BHP and Rio Tinto sank in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.11% 36.04 End-of-day quote.5.40%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.41% 2978.71 End-of-day quote.19.25%
HANG SENG 0.46% 26628.45 Real-time Quote.3.03%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 2.82% 38.25 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 4.06% 10.76 End-of-day quote.3.66%
NIKKEI 225 1.20% 22472.92 Real-time Quote.8.91%
RAKUTEN, INC. 0.40% 1011 End-of-day quote.41.80%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.81% 3958 Delayed Quote.5.95%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.64% 6693.2 Real-time Quote.17.01%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.19% 4250 End-of-day quote.-39.33%
SONY CORPORATION 1.03% 6376 End-of-day quote.23.85%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 2.95% 115.2 End-of-day quote.3.69%
