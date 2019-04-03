ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei edges up, but Hang Seng retreats

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, as the U.S. and China kicked off a new round of trade talks in Washington.

China's chief negotiator, Liu He, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, and Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, expressed optimism that the two sides can come closer to a final agreement this week.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%, and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.2%. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell slightly, while Indonesia's JSX gained. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Among individual stocks, Japan Display rallied in Tokyo trading after a report that it would supply OLED screens for Apple Watches (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-display-apple-exclusive/exclusive-japan-display-to-supply-oled-screens-for-apple-watch-sources-idUSKCN1RF0GE) starting later this year. Meanwhile, e-commerce company Rakuten gained while oil producer Inpex slipped. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and AIA Group fell, along with many companies in the real-estate sector. Samsung edged up in Korea, while Beach Energy , Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum slid in Australia.