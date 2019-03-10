Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate

03/10/2019 | 11:55pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Up-and-down session for Nikkei, stocks surge in Shanghai and Shenzhen

Asian stock markets were mixed in back-and-forth trading early Monday, as investors' worries about a global economic slowdown grew after Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Japan's Nikkei was last up 0.2% after earlier being in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite bounced up 1.2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 2.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2%, while indexes in Taiwan and Singapore were about flat. Australia's ASX/200 was down about 0.5%

Among individual stocks, Hitachi and SoftBank rose in Tokyo trading, while shipping Mitsui OSK Lines fell. Smartphone component maker AAC fell in Hong Kong, as did property stocks such as Country Garden Holdings and China Overseas Land & Investment (0688.HK) . LG Electronics gained in Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor slipped in Taiwan. Energy shares fell in Australia, led by Oil Search , Beach Energy and Woodside Petroleum .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -3.64% 47.6 End-of-day quote.4.73%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -2.38% 2.05 End-of-day quote.52.42%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. -3.14% 27.8 End-of-day quote.3.73%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -4.40% 2969.86 End-of-day quote.18.90%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD -5.18% 10.62 End-of-day quote.10.51%
HANG SENG -1.93% 28224.7 Real-time Quote.9.20%
HITACHI, LTD. -2.44% 3154 End-of-day quote.11.65%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.07% 2139.83 Real-time Quote.4.82%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD -2.97% 2447 End-of-day quote.6.39%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21025.56 Real-time Quote.5.05%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -2.18% 8.06 End-of-day quote.12.57%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.95% 10310 End-of-day quote.47.18%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED -1.29% 35.31 End-of-day quote.12.74%
