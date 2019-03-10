ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Up-and-down session for Nikkei, stocks surge in Shanghai and Shenzhen

Asian stock markets were mixed in back-and-forth trading early Monday, as investors' worries about a global economic slowdown grew after Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Japan's Nikkei was last up 0.2% after earlier being in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite bounced up 1.2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 2.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2%, while indexes in Taiwan and Singapore were about flat. Australia's ASX/200 was down about 0.5%

Among individual stocks, Hitachi and SoftBank rose in Tokyo trading, while shipping Mitsui OSK Lines fell. Smartphone component maker AAC fell in Hong Kong, as did property stocks such as Country Garden Holdings and China Overseas Land & Investment (0688.HK) . LG Electronics gained in Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor slipped in Taiwan. Energy shares fell in Australia, led by Oil Search , Beach Energy and Woodside Petroleum .