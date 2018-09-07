ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, But Nikkei Continues To Slide

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in Japan on pace for 6th-straight loss; benchmarks in China, Hong Kong gain

Selling continued Friday morning in Asia-Pacific stocks, with Japanese equities hit by an overnight jump in the yen. The Nikkei set an early course for a sixth-straight drop, with the market also pressured by President Donald Trump's comments about turning an eye toward Japan next on trade.

Concern and uncertainty with earnings sent the Nikkei down almost 1%, along with the double-whammy of this week's typhoon and earthquake . "Once we have such incidents, short-term uncertainty is inevitable," said Chisato Haganuma, chief equity strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. The dollar was down to Yen110.40, a full yen below day-earlier levels. Big caps like Toyota and Sony fell more than 1%. If current trading persists, the Nikkei will have its first six-day losing streak since late January.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks bucked the regional trend, opening higher. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.9% after dropping in seven of the past eight days to move within 1% of last month's multiyear closing low on Thursday, and the Shenzhen Composite surged 1.4%. Big-cap energy names led the way with a 1.5% sector gain, but unless today's rebound gets much bigger, it's going to be another down week for Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong stocks have also stabilized, with the Hang Seng up 0.5% following yesterday's 13-month closing low. Tencent was in positive territory following its 13-month low Thursday, while fellow Thursday laggard AIA also perked up.

Meanwhile, benchmarks in Australia and South Korea were down about 0.8%. They've been hit by fresh overnight drops in oil prices and U.S. tech stocks, with the Kospi dragged down by Samsung c(005930.SE) and SK Hynix . In Australia, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum were each down around 2%. New Zealand's NZX 50 was relatively flat, with some large caps providing support.

Malaysian stocks added to yesterday's gains, continuing to outpace most other markets in Asia. Petronas Chemicals (5183.KU) and Petronas Gas (6033.KU) were each up, though off session highs. Singapore stocks fell, a day after the Strait Times Index set a 16-month closing low, with banking heavyweight DBS (D05.SG) down 1%. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.2%