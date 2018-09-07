Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, But Nikkei Continues To Slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:33am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in Japan on pace for 6th-straight loss; benchmarks in China, Hong Kong gain

Selling continued Friday morning in Asia-Pacific stocks, with Japanese equities hit by an overnight jump in the yen. The Nikkei set an early course for a sixth-straight drop, with the market also pressured by President Donald Trump's comments about turning an eye toward Japan next on trade.

Concern and uncertainty with earnings sent the Nikkei down almost 1%, along with the double-whammy of this week's typhoon and earthquake . "Once we have such incidents, short-term uncertainty is inevitable," said Chisato Haganuma, chief equity strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. The dollar was down to Yen110.40, a full yen below day-earlier levels. Big caps like Toyota and Sony fell more than 1%. If current trading persists, the Nikkei will have its first six-day losing streak since late January.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks bucked the regional trend, opening higher. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.9% after dropping in seven of the past eight days to move within 1% of last month's multiyear closing low on Thursday, and the Shenzhen Composite surged 1.4%. Big-cap energy names led the way with a 1.5% sector gain, but unless today's rebound gets much bigger, it's going to be another down week for Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong stocks have also stabilized, with the Hang Seng up 0.5% following yesterday's 13-month closing low. Tencent was in positive territory following its 13-month low Thursday, while fellow Thursday laggard AIA also perked up.

Meanwhile, benchmarks in Australia and South Korea were down about 0.8%. They've been hit by fresh overnight drops in oil prices and U.S. tech stocks, with the Kospi dragged down by Samsung c(005930.SE) and SK Hynix . In Australia, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum were each down around 2%. New Zealand's NZX 50 was relatively flat, with some large caps providing support.

Malaysian stocks added to yesterday's gains, continuing to outpace most other markets in Asia. Petronas Chemicals (5183.KU) and Petronas Gas (6033.KU) were each up, though off session highs. Singapore stocks fell, a day after the Strait Times Index set a 16-month closing low, with banking heavyweight DBS (D05.SG) down 1%. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.2%

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD -1.98% 64.5 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.47% 2691.59 End-of-day quote.-18.78%
HANG SENG -1.08% 26963.8 Real-time Quote.-8.94%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.14% 2287.84 Real-time Quote.-6.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.41% 22487.94 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.49% 8.6 End-of-day quote.10.40%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP 0.87% 6288 End-of-day quote.19.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.14% 314.6 End-of-day quote.-22.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.80% 6667 End-of-day quote.-8.67%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED -1.54% 35.72 End-of-day quote.9.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:33aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, But Nikkei Continues To Slide
DJ
09/06Emerging-Market Stocks Enter Bear Territory -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/06Trade jitters and tech woes weigh on S&P, Nasdaq
RE
09/06Trade war uncertainty drags on global stock markets
RE
09/06Trade war uncertainty drags on global stock markets
RE
09/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower For Third Day In A Row As Tech Stocks Sink
DJ
09/06Emerging-Market Stocks Hover Near Bear Territory -- Update
DJ
09/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
09/06EUROPE : European shares hit five-month low as tech, miners weigh
RE
09/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falls as trade war escalation looms; Centrica shines
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.