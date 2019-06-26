ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U.S.-China Trade Deal

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei slips while most other indexes hover about flat

Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors awaited developments on the trade friction between the U.S. and China at the Group of 20 meeting of major economies in Japan later in the week.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was about flat. The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.2%, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite gave up early gains. South Korea's Kospi was flat and Taiwan's Taiex retreated 0.5%. The benchmark indexes in Singapore was down 0.3% and Indonesia was flat, as was Australia's S&P/ASX 200 .

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, as did Fast Retailing and Honda Motor . In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and meat processor WH Group gained while property companies, such as Sun Hung Kai , fell. SK Hynix surged in South Korea while Taiwan Semiconductor slipped in Taiwan. Rio Tinto rose slightly in Australia.

On Wall Street, discouraging economic data and cautionary remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve weighed on the market.

The sell-off marked the third straight loss for the market and the biggest drop this month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index, which hit an all-time high only last week.

In an early afternoon speech, the Fed's Powell noted that the economic outlook has become cloudier since early May amid uncertainty over trade and global growth. Earlier Tuesday, reports showed a decline in consumer confidence and more weakness in the housing market.

The S&P 500 index fell 27.97 points, or 1%, to 2,917.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 179.32 points, or 0.7%, to 26,548.22. The Nasdaq composite , which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slid 120.98 points, or 1.5%, to 7,884.72.

Trade policy remains the biggest source of uncertainty looming over the market. Investors are worried about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China and its potential impact on global economic growth and corporate profits.

Trump and Xi will meet this week at the G-20. The world's two largest economies spent much of the current quarter escalating their trade war and giving global markets jitters over prospects for economic growth.

"To a large extent, any further deterioration in trade relations is expected to guide expectations here so the focus remains up ahead with the G-20," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Reuters reported that the U.S. will not make concessions on tariffs to lure China back to trade negotiations. Citing a senior administration official, Reuters said hopes of a trade breakthrough this weekend are low, and the best-case scenario would be a freezing of new tariffs and a path toward future talks, with the hope of calming global financial markets.

Benchmark crude oil rose $1.05 to $58.88 a barrel. It fell 7 cents to settle at $57.83 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, rose 73 cents to $65.01 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 107.46 Japanese yen from 107.03 yen on Tuesday. .