Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On New Trade Worries After Trump's Tariffs Against Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei weighed by falling auto makers; China stocks stable

Asian shares were mixed Friday as trade worries continued after President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.8% in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1% while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite was about flat after a report found China's manufacturing activity contracted in May as the trade war with the U.S. took its toll. Stocks rose in Taiwan and Indonesia , but fell in Singapore .

Among individual stocks, Japanese auto makers that have factories in Mexico -- such as Toyota , Honda and Mazda -- tumbled in Tokyo trading after Trump announced his new tariffs. Oil producer Inpex also fell. In Hong Kong, Tencent and Sunny Optical gained while property names such as Wharf Real Estate and New World Development fell. Auto makers Hyundai Motor and Kia declined in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor gained in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Westpac Banking slipped in Australia.

Major U.S. stock indexes capped a day of listless trading with modest gains Thursday, snapping the market's two-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 index rose 5.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43.47 points, or 0.2%, to 25,169.88. The Nasdaq added 20.41 points, or 0.3%, to 7,567.72.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures tumbled immediately after Trump's announcement, indicating a potentially rough day for Wall Street on Friday.

Trump announced a new 5% tariff on all Mexican goods late Thursday to halt the flow of migrants into the U.S. The tariff, to be effective June 10, would increase each month if Trump is not satisfied by Mexico's efforts on border security.

"Early expectations for the temporary relief on Wall Street to spread to Asia markets into Friday had once again been derailed with more confrontation trade policies out of the U.S., one to throw markets into a risk-off mode again," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Trade concerns are likely to continue through late June, when U.S. and Chinese leaders will have an opportunity to meet at the G20 summit in Japan.

In early May the U.S. and China concluded their 11th round of trade talks with no agreement. The U.S. then more than doubled duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports, and China responded by raising its own tariffs.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 50 cents to $56.09 a barrel. It skidded 3.8% to settle at $56.59 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, slipped 51 cents to $64.82 per barrel. 

   The dollar   rose to 109.55 Japanese yen from 109.69 yen on Thursday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -3.61% 1.87 End-of-day quote.44.24%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.31% 2905.81 End-of-day quote.16.33%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 25169.88 Delayed Quote.7.90%
HANG SENG -0.35% 27149.04 Real-time Quote.5.04%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.36% 2769 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
INPEX CORP 1.39% 913.6 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.52% 2035.54 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP -1.25% 1143 End-of-day quote.4.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.40% 7245.402936 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7567.716175 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. -1.82% 11.84 End-of-day quote.14.07%
NIKKEI 225 -0.29% 20942.53 Real-time Quote.4.94%
REGENT MANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 1.79 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.21% 2788.86 Delayed Quote.11.02%
S&P/ASX 200 0.09% 6398 Real-time Quote.14.06%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -2.82% 67.15 End-of-day quote.-3.52%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.75% 324.4 End-of-day quote.3.05%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.15% 6571 End-of-day quote.6.33%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -0.43% 27.62 End-of-day quote.10.78%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On New Trade Worries After Trump's Tariffs Against Mexico
DJ
05/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Slightly Higher As Trade-inspired Selloff Pauses
DJ
05/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Despite Pressure on Energy Shares
DJ
05/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Regain Some Footing Amid Bout of Volatility
DJ
05/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Energy Stocks Slide
DJ
05/30EUROPE : European stocks gain, propped up by media firms
RE
05/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains as sterling slips on renewed hard Brexit concerns
RE
05/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Regain Some Footing Amid Bout of Volatility
DJ
05/30TSX edges up as energy stocks gain ground
RE
05/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets In A Tug Of War As Investors Eye Trade Spat
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
4Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
5GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About