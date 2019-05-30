ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On New Trade Worries After Trump's Tariffs Against Mexico

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei weighed by falling auto makers; China stocks stable

Asian shares were mixed Friday as trade worries continued after President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.8% in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1% while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite was about flat after a report found China's manufacturing activity contracted in May as the trade war with the U.S. took its toll. Stocks rose in Taiwan and Indonesia , but fell in Singapore .

Among individual stocks, Japanese auto makers that have factories in Mexico -- such as Toyota , Honda and Mazda -- tumbled in Tokyo trading after Trump announced his new tariffs. Oil producer Inpex also fell. In Hong Kong, Tencent and Sunny Optical gained while property names such as Wharf Real Estate and New World Development fell. Auto makers Hyundai Motor and Kia declined in South Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor gained in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Westpac Banking slipped in Australia.

Major U.S. stock indexes capped a day of listless trading with modest gains Thursday, snapping the market's two-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 index rose 5.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43.47 points, or 0.2%, to 25,169.88. The Nasdaq added 20.41 points, or 0.3%, to 7,567.72.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures tumbled immediately after Trump's announcement, indicating a potentially rough day for Wall Street on Friday.

Trump announced a new 5% tariff on all Mexican goods late Thursday to halt the flow of migrants into the U.S. The tariff, to be effective June 10, would increase each month if Trump is not satisfied by Mexico's efforts on border security.

"Early expectations for the temporary relief on Wall Street to spread to Asia markets into Friday had once again been derailed with more confrontation trade policies out of the U.S., one to throw markets into a risk-off mode again," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Trade concerns are likely to continue through late June, when U.S. and Chinese leaders will have an opportunity to meet at the G20 summit in Japan.

In early May the U.S. and China concluded their 11th round of trade talks with no agreement. The U.S. then more than doubled duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports, and China responded by raising its own tariffs.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 50 cents to $56.09 a barrel. It skidded 3.8% to settle at $56.59 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, slipped 51 cents to $64.82 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.55 Japanese yen from 109.69 yen on Thursday.