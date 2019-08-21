ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Weak Japan Manufacturing Data

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei ticks down as PMI shows contraction for fourth month; stocks in Hong Kong, Shanghai down slightly

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, following a day of gains on Wall Street.

Preliminary data Wednesday showed Japan's manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth consecutive month, according to Reuters (https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-japan-economy-pmi/japan-august-manufacturing-shrinks-for-fourth-month-as-export-orders-fall-flash-pmi-idUKKCN1VC021). The Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.5 in August from 49.4 in July. Readings below 50 signify contraction.

Japan's Nikkei fell out of positive territory and was last about flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% and the Shenzhen Composite was about flat. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, while Sony and Renesas Electronics slipped as well. In Hong Kong, Geely Automobile surged, while AAC and Wharf Real Estate declined. Samsung dropped in South Korea, while Apple supplier Largan Precision gained in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy and Fortescue Metals rallied.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks finished higher after minutes from Federal Reserve's July meeting offered few surprises and suggested that the central bank wanted to remain flexible in implementing policy changes.