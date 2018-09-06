ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, Though Nikkei Sags Again

By Dow Jones Newswire

Natural disasters weigh on Japan stocks; indexes in China edge up

Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, after a tech selloff on Wall Street.

Stocks continued to lag in Japan, with the market's weakness being led by airlines as investors are concerned about near-term tourist activity after a pair of natural disasters the past few days. A major earthquake hit the northern island of Hokkaido early Thursday, coming after Typhoon Jebi hit western Japan on Tuesday. Agriculture and mining were the only Topix subindexes of the 33 that were higher, coming as the Nikkei was off a relatively modest 0.2%. Japan Airlines was off 1.1%, and ANA was off 1%, while cosmetics maker Kose shed 1% after yesterday's 6.7% slide. Nintendo fell more than 4% but Sony rose almost 1%.

Hong Kong stocks dropped to session lows as Tencent continued to sink lower after Wednesday's worst closing price in a year. The Hang Seng was down 0.5% as Tencent fell 2% more, making up more than one-third of the index's decline. Meanwhile, pan-Asia insurer AIA hit a six-month low as pressure on regional currencies lingers.

Chinese stocks posted modest gains, with the Shanghai Composite , down six of the past seven trading days, up 0.2% while smaller-cap indexes in Shenzhen rose about the same. The past week's softness has pushed the market toward last month's multiyear lows, with worries about economic growth and U.S. trade relations remaining front of mind.

Korea's Kospi rose slightly, though index heavyweight Samsung fell almost 1%. Hyundai Motor jumped a further 4.2% to put the week's gain at more than 8%.

Australia's index was at session lows with a 1% decline -- though telecom Telstra shot up after lowering its annual guidance -- and New Zealand's NZX 50 dropped 1.4%.

Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.2%, while benchmarks in Singapore and Indonesia posted modest gains.