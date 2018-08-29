ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Extend This Week's Gains

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei continues winning streak, though stocks in China lag

Asian stock markets mostly extended gains to a third straight day early Wednesday, following little movement overnight in the U.S. and Europe.

The Nikkei rose 0.3%, on pace to extend its streak of gains to more than a week. Shipping names continued to outpace other sectors, with Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen each up more than 2%. In other sectors, electronics maker TDK was up 1.7%, though retailer Aeon was down 2.8%.

After posting the only declines in the region Tuesday -- albeit slight ones -- Chinese equities lagged again, with the Shanghai Composite off 0.4% and the Shenzhen Composite down 0.6%. Infrastructure names failed to do much despite the Ministry of Finance calling for "further aggressive measures" to boost domestic demand and fuel structural shift in the economy.

Hong Kong stocks paused after the strength seen to start this week. The Hang Seng was last about flat. Financials were under pressure after releasing quarterly results, with Bank of China down 1.3% and BOC Hong Kong falling 2.1%.

South Korea's Kospi also started slowly, advancing about 0.1%, as tech giant Samsung edged up 0.2%. Australia's benchmark index rose about 0.2%, while New Zealand's jumped more than 1%. Taiwan , Singapore posted modest gains while Malaysian stocks pulled back.