ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potential Rate Cut By Fed

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Stocks fall in Hong Kong and mainland China as U.S. refutes claims of why trade talks stalled

Asian markets mostly retreated in cautious trading early Tuesday, as global trade tensions continued and suggestions of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut percolated.

Mexico sent officials to Washington on Monday to discuss potential U.S. tariffs and migration , and warned that the escalating tariffs that President Donald Trump has threatened would hurt the economies of both countries. Meanwhile, U.S. officials said China has not been telling the truth about why trade talks broke down, and blamed China for backtracking on promises that had been made.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that interest rates may have to be cut soon because of low inflation and the trade war's threat to the economy. Some forecasters now expect as many as two rate cuts by the end of the year.

Wall Street was mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite fell 1% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite sank 1.3%. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while stocks rose slightly in Singapore and dipped in Taiwan. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was mostly unchanged.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank sank again in Tokyo trading, as did Nintendo and Sony. In Hong Kong, Sands China and Tencent fell. Samsung retreated in South Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor declined in Taiwan. BHP, Rio Tinto and Beach Energy rallied in Australia