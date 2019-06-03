Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potential Rate Cut By Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Stocks fall in Hong Kong and mainland China as U.S. refutes claims of why trade talks stalled

Asian markets mostly retreated in cautious trading early Tuesday, as global trade tensions continued and suggestions of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut percolated.

Mexico sent officials to Washington on Monday to discuss potential U.S. tariffs and migration , and warned that the escalating tariffs that President Donald Trump has threatened would hurt the economies of both countries. Meanwhile, U.S. officials said China has not been telling the truth about why trade talks broke down, and blamed China for backtracking on promises that had been made.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that interest rates may have to be cut soon because of low inflation and the trade war's threat to the economy. Some forecasters now expect as many as two rate cuts by the end of the year.

Wall Street was mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite fell 1% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite sank 1.3%. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while stocks rose slightly in Singapore and dipped in Taiwan. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was mostly unchanged.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank sank again in Tokyo trading, as did Nintendo and Sony. In Hong Kong, Sands China and Tencent fell. Samsung retreated in South Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor declined in Taiwan. BHP, Rio Tinto and Beach Energy rallied in Australia

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -4.41% 1.735 End-of-day quote.34.94%
BHP GROUP LTD -2.52% 36.81 End-of-day quote.10.31%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.30% 2890.08 End-of-day quote.15.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.02% 24819.78 Delayed Quote.6.40%
HANG SENG -0.02% 26880.45 Real-time Quote.4.00%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.14% 2066.41 Real-time Quote.1.22%
NASDAQ 100 -2.10% 6978.01746 Delayed Quote.12.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.61% 7333.018766 Delayed Quote.12.33%
NIKKEI 225 -0.92% 20410.88 Real-time Quote.2.93%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -0.47% 38520 End-of-day quote.35.59%
RIO TINTO 1.29% 4595 Delayed Quote.23.19%
S&P 500 -0.28% 2744.45 Delayed Quote.9.78%
S&P/ASX 200 0.01% 6321.4 Real-time Quote.13.29%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. -3.38% 34.3 End-of-day quote.-0.58%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -6.22% 9612 End-of-day quote.37.22%
SONY CORP -1.69% 5168 End-of-day quote.0.39%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.33% 333.6 End-of-day quote.5.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06/03ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potential Rate Cut By Fed
DJ
06/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Ends In Correction Territory As Tech Giants Come Under Closer Government Scrutiny
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides Into Correction Territory
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06/03TSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,015.89
RE
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03EUROPE : European shares rise, spurred on by healthcare stocks
RE
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Weigh Trade Tensions
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2ENSCO ROWAN PLC : ENSCO ROWAN : EnscoRowan Announces Consent Solicitation with Respect to Rowan Companies Note..
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
5CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About