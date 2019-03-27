Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall, Led By Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Lingering fears of global slowdown weigh on investors

Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, following a slip on Wall Street, as investors watched the continuing trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.5% in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recouped earlier losses to be up 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed but slightly lower, while the Shanghai Composite was also down less than 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, Toyota , Sony and Japan Steel fell in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, China Construction Bank declined after posting its first quarterly drop in profit in almost four years. ACC Technologies (2018.HK) also dropped, while Sands China gained. LG Electronics and SK Hynix fell in Korea.

Technology and health care companies drove a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday, erasing some of the market's solid gains from a day earlier. The sell-off put the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to end the month with a loss and marked the second drop for the benchmark S&P 500 index this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note continued to decline, raising some fears about a possible recession within the coming year.

The S&P 500 dropped 13.09 points, or 0.5%, to 2,805.37. The Dow slid 32.14 points, or 0.1%, to 25,625.59. The Nasdaq composite lost 48.15 points, or 0.6%, to 7,643.38.

Investors are still waiting to see how the U.S. and China will resolve their costly trade dispute, with high-level talks between Washington and Beijing scheduled to resume.

The Trump administration and Chinese officials are about to hold their eighth round of trade talks in Beijing with several tough issues unresolved, including a timetable for lifting tariffs and a way to enforce any agreement.

Many analysts say they expect some limited agreement to be reached in the coming weeks or months. Yet it's unclear how far any accord would go.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 22 cents to $59.19 a barrel. It fell 0.9 percent to settle at $59.41 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, edged down 20 cents to $67.04 a barrel. 

   The dollar   inched down to 110.21 yen from 110.29 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.59% 46.4 End-of-day quote.2.09%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.32% 6.9 End-of-day quote.6.91%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.85% 3022.72 End-of-day quote.21.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 25625.59 Delayed Quote.9.85%
HANG SENG 0.84% 28774.65 Real-time Quote.11.33%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD -1.06% 2063 End-of-day quote.19.18%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 2148.96 Real-time Quote.5.26%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 -0.58% 7308.193099 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.63% 7643.377022 Delayed Quote.15.92%
NIKKEI 225 -0.23% 21378.73 Real-time Quote.7.06%
S&P 500 -0.46% 2805.37 Delayed Quote.11.91%
S&P/ASX 200 0.57% 6171.1 Real-time Quote.8.58%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 2.93% 38.6 End-of-day quote.11.88%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -0.08% 4765 End-of-day quote.-7.44%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.03% 6623 End-of-day quote.7.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:34aSIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : Most Southeast Asian markets up on bargain hunting; Malaysia slips on central bank outlook
RE
03/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall, Led By Nikkei
DJ
03/27Bond yields spiral lower, take stocks along for the ride
RE
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil extends losses into second session as U.S. stocks rise
RE
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About a Global Slowdown
DJ
03/27Yields, stocks down with focus on growth, central banks
RE
03/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Worries About Slowing Global Growth Mount
DJ
03/27Ten-Year Yield Drops Below 2.4%, Hitting Fresh Lows
DJ
03/27Ten-Year Yield Drops Below 2.4%, Hitting Fresh Lows
DJ
03/27Ten-Year Yield Drops Below 2.4%, Stocks Fall
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.