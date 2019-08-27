Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Flat After U.S. Yield-curve Inversion Deepens

08/27/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises slightly, while Hang Seng inches down

Asian markets made modest moves in early trading Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street as the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further.

An inverted yield curve indicates investors' worries about the economy's health, and has been a reliable indicator of a coming recession. On Tuesday, yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dipped below those for three-month notes, providing another red flag for the global economy.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1% while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4% as Japan's downgrade of South Korea's trade status took effect. Trade tensions between the two countries have been rising, and in a tit-for-tat move, South Korea's downgrade of Japan's trading status is expected to kick in next month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.4%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten slid in Tokyo trading, while IT provider NEC and Tokyo Electric Power gained. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and oil producer CNOOC rose, while Tencent declined. LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor gained in South Korea, and Foxconn fell in Taiwan. In Australia, Rio Tinto and Beach Energy advanced.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 2.75% 2.24 End-of-day quote.62.08%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.35% 2902.19 End-of-day quote.16.19%
CNOOC LTD 0.00% 10.94 End-of-day quote.-10.03%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG -0.21% 25633.89 Real-time Quote.-0.82%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.04% 1920.36 Real-time Quote.-5.93%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NEC CORP 0.66% 4570 End-of-day quote.41.49%
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 20456.08 Real-time Quote.3.06%
RAKUTEN INC -1.49% 994 End-of-day quote.39.41%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.25% 3934.5 Delayed Quote.5.48%
S&P/ASX 200 0.26% 6482.5 Real-time Quote.15.15%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -1.25% 102.8 End-of-day quote.47.70%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.06% 326.2 End-of-day quote.3.62%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 1.23% 493 End-of-day quote.-24.39%
