ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Flat After U.S. Yield-curve Inversion Deepens

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises slightly, while Hang Seng inches down

Asian markets made modest moves in early trading Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street as the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further.

An inverted yield curve indicates investors' worries about the economy's health, and has been a reliable indicator of a coming recession. On Tuesday, yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dipped below those for three-month notes, providing another red flag for the global economy.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1% while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4% as Japan's downgrade of South Korea's trade status took effect. Trade tensions between the two countries have been rising, and in a tit-for-tat move, South Korea's downgrade of Japan's trading status is expected to kick in next month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.4%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten slid in Tokyo trading, while IT provider NEC and Tokyo Electric Power gained. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and oil producer CNOOC rose, while Tencent declined. LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor gained in South Korea, and Foxconn fell in Taiwan. In Australia, Rio Tinto and Beach Energy advanced.