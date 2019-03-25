ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Monday's Slide

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei up almost 2%; bad news doesn't hurt Samsung, ASUS much

Asian markets largely gained in early Tuesday trading, a day after a regional sell-off sparked by fresh worries of a coming U.S. recession.

Japan's Nikkei was last up 1.8%, after sliding 3% Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia gained. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was about flat.

Among individual stocks, Nintendo jumped in Tokyo trading after a report that the videogame company plans to launch two new versions of its Switch gaming console (https://www.wsj.com/articles/nintendo-to-launch-two-new-switch-models-11553494773?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1)this summer. Toyota and oil producer Inpex also gained. In Hong Kong, oil company CNOOC and tech-component maker Sunny Optical rose. Samsung declined slightly in Korea after warning it would miss quarterly earnings expectations due partially to weaker chip sales. Shares of ASUSTEK , which makes ASUS computers, rose in Taiwan despite a report that tens of thousands of its computers had been infected by a malicious auto-update virus . Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum slipped in Australia.