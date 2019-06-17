Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

0
06/17/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei retreats while Hang Seng advances

Asian markets mostly gained in muted early trading Tuesday, as investors awaited key central bank meetings later this week.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1%, about the same as the smaller-cal Shenzhen Composite . South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia advanced. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group fell in Tokyo trading, while Fast Retailing and Yahoo Japan rose. In Hong Kong, Galaxy Entertainment and WH Group gained. Samsung advanced in South Korea. In Australia, Beach Energy advanced.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will hold a two-day meeting starting Tuesday. Traders will keep a close watch on a policy statement, to be released Wednesday, and a news conference held by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell shortly after that.

Powell will likely stick to the theme of a speech he made earlier this month: That the Fed will act if it thinks the Trump administration's trade conflicts are threatening the U.S. economy.

Financial markets had rallied on the remarks, which fueled hopes that the Fed would cut interest rates this year. Although a rate cut isn't expected this time around, fresh comments from Powell could support another wave of buying or have investors swing the other way.

"With scant data releases and no significant developments on the trade front, the mood in Asia will likely remain cautious with investors awaiting the FOMC meeting and possible adjustments to the dot plots before taking on substantial bets," ING economists Nicholas Mapa and Prakash Sakpal said in a commentary.

Central banks in Britain and Japan will also announce their latest monetary policy decisions this week.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia released minutes from a policy meeting in June, which saw it easing its cash rate to 1.25%. According to the minutes, members agreed that further rate cuts were "more likely than not" in the period ahead, although there were other ways to reduce unemployment.

Trading was choppy on Wall Street on Monday, weighed by uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute.

But most indexes finished the day with slight gains. The S&P 500 index edged 0.1% higher to 2,889.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.1% to 26,112.53. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6% to 7,845.02.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 4 cents to $51.89 a barrel. The contract gave up 58 cents to $51.93 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude , the international standard, shed 5 cents to $60.89 a barrel. 

   The dollar   slipped to 108.35 Japanese yen from 108.53 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -3.01% 1.775 End-of-day quote.36.06%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.20% 2887.62 End-of-day quote.15.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 26112.53 Delayed Quote.11.94%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 1.32% 66930 End-of-day quote.23.72%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.62% 48.2 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
HANG SENG 0.61% 27240.35 Real-time Quote.5.40%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.12% 2089.63 Real-time Quote.2.36%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 7526.519387 Delayed Quote.18.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.62% 7845.024273 Delayed Quote.17.50%
NIKKEI 225 0.03% 21124 Real-time Quote.5.51%
S&P 500 0.09% 2889.67 Delayed Quote.15.16%
S&P/ASX 200 0.63% 6572.1 Real-time Quote.16.07%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.85% 10190 End-of-day quote.45.47%
WH GROUP LTD 0.41% 7.38 End-of-day quote.21.58%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 0.00% 306 End-of-day quote.15.04%
