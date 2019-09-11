Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain As Trade Tensions Ease

09/11/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises after Trump delays tariff hikes, but stocks in mainland China give up early gains

Asian markets were mostly up in early trading Thursday as trade-war tensions eased after President Donald Trump announced a two-week delay in implementing tariff hikes against $250 billion in Chinese goods.

In a pair of tweets late Wednesday, Trump said the tariff hikes, which had been scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, will be put off until Oct. 15 as a "gesture of good will." Earlier in the day, China said it would exempt some U.S. goods from tariff hikes it intends to impose starting Sept. 17. The conciliatory moves appear to be efforts to create goodwill before the resumption of trade negotiations in early October.

In a positive sign, Trump and China appear "willing to negotiate to put an end to this trade war spat," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a note.

Investors were also optimistic of a rate cut by the European Central Bank later Thursday. Policy makers are expected to announce further monetary stimulus at a news conference Thursday morning, Eastern time.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.5% after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing made an unsolicited $36.6 billion bid to buy London Stock Exchange. Stocks in mainland China gave up early gains, with the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Composite last about flat. Stocks fell in Singapore and Indonesia but rose in Taiwan and Malaysia . Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, Yahoo Japan rose in Tokyo trading on reports it would buy a majority stake in e-commerce giant Zozo . Rival Rakuten fell on the news, while Honda and Sony gained. In Hong Kong, AAC and Galaxy Entertainment rose while PetroChina and AIA Group declined. Largan Precision gained again in Taiwan. Beach Energy fell in Australia while Virgin Australia gained.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 0.51% 39.6 End-of-day quote.-12.87%
AIA GROUP LTD 0.82% 80.35 End-of-day quote.23.62%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 2.41% 2.55 End-of-day quote.85.13%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.41% 3008.81 End-of-day quote.20.45%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.85% 53.7 End-of-day quote.7.72%
HANG SENG 1.72% 27116.26 Real-time Quote.4.92%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 3.74% 2895.5 End-of-day quote.3.41%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.69% 2047.43 Real-time Quote.0.29%
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 21597.76 Real-time Quote.5.92%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.47% 6.32 End-of-day quote.-11.93%
RAKUTEN INC -1.17% 1014 End-of-day quote.42.22%
S&P/ASX 200 0.24% 6654.3 Real-time Quote.17.73%
SONY CORP 1.29% 6451 End-of-day quote.25.31%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.155 End-of-day quote.-16.22%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 3.11% 298 End-of-day quote.12.03%
ZOZO INC 2.56% 2166 End-of-day quote.9.62%
