ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain On U.S.-China Trade-talk Hopes

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei gives up early gains; Hong Kong stocks jump higher

Asian stock markets mostly gained in early trading Monday, following advances on Wall Street on Friday after reports that the U.S. and China are drawing a road map to resolve their trade dispute that may culminate in a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in November.

Japanese stocks traded in a tight range, but the Nikkei gave up early gains, and was last down 0.1%. Cosmetics maker Shiseido and drug firm Eisai both gained, while Toyota fell almost 1%

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped about 1% after snapping a five-day losing streak Friday. Tencent rose 2% to aid the advance, while Wynn Macau popped 6% on a dividend announcement, helping push up shares of peers.

Chinese stocks retreated from early gains following their drubbing last week that left benchmarks at fresh multiyear closing lows. The Shanghai Composite was about flat after sliding 4.5% last week, with real estates and financials leading the gains. Smaller-cap benchmarks in Shenzhen slipped 0.4%.

Korean stocks nudged higher, with the Kospi up 0.2% even though Samsung Electronics was little changed. Steelmaker Posco rebounded 4%.

Australia's ASX 200 was about flat as major bank stocks fell. ANZ (ANZ.AU) , Commonwealth Bank and Westpac posted near-1% losses. New Zealand's NZX 50 was working on a four-day winning streak to get back within shouting distance of fresh record highs.

Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia posted modest gains.