Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain On U.S.-China Trade-talk Hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 05:21am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei gives up early gains; Hong Kong stocks jump higher

Asian stock markets mostly gained in early trading Monday, following advances on Wall Street on Friday after reports that the U.S. and China are drawing a road map to resolve their trade dispute that may culminate in a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in November.

Japanese stocks traded in a tight range, but the Nikkei gave up early gains, and was last down 0.1%. Cosmetics maker Shiseido and drug firm Eisai both gained, while Toyota fell almost 1%

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped about 1% after snapping a five-day losing streak Friday. Tencent rose 2% to aid the advance, while Wynn Macau popped 6% on a dividend announcement, helping push up shares of peers.

Chinese stocks retreated from early gains following their drubbing last week that left benchmarks at fresh multiyear closing lows. The Shanghai Composite was about flat after sliding 4.5% last week, with real estates and financials leading the gains. Smaller-cap benchmarks in Shenzhen slipped 0.4%.

Korean stocks nudged higher, with the Kospi up 0.2% even though Samsung Electronics was little changed. Steelmaker Posco rebounded 4%.

Australia's ASX 200 was about flat as major bank stocks fell. ANZ (ANZ.AU) , Commonwealth Bank and Westpac posted near-1% losses. New Zealand's NZX 50 was working on a four-day winning streak to get back within shouting distance of fresh record highs. 

   Benchmarks in Taiwan  , Singapore   and Malaysia   posted modest gains.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.73% 30.28 End-of-day quote.5.36%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.34% 2668.97 End-of-day quote.-19.46%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.23% 74.29 End-of-day quote.-7.53%
EISAI CO., LTD -1.71% 9569 End-of-day quote.47.28%
HANG SENG 0.46% 27208.95 Real-time Quote.-9.11%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.40% 2247.22 Real-time Quote.-8.69%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 22270.38 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
POSCO --End-of-day quote.
S&P/ASX 200 0.03% 6340.6 Real-time Quote.4.52%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 0.53% 7173 End-of-day quote.30.75%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 3.44% 337 End-of-day quote.-17.36%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.41% 6803 End-of-day quote.-6.81%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.50% 30.33 End-of-day quote.-3.25%
WYNN MACAU LTD -2.01% 18.5 End-of-day quote.-22.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain On U.S.-China Trade-talk Hopes
DJ
08/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Investors Weather Turkey Storm, But Should Watch The Dollar
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Erases the Line Between Its Jocks and Nerds
DJ
08/17Blue Chips Rise as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/17TSX rises 0.60 percent
RE
08/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises on upbeat trade news
RE
08/17Global stocks edge higher as Turkey worries offset U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Highest Close Since February On Optimism Over Trade Talks
DJ
08/17Global stocks edge higher as Turkey worries offset U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08/17Blue Chips Rise as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
3GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD : 5 TOP WEEKLY TSXV STOCKS: Drill Results Boost Golden Ridge
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
5Oil dips on concerns of slowing economic growth
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.