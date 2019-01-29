Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade Talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:10pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY 1.94% 196.95 Delayed Quote.1.40%
APPLE -1.04% 154.68 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
BHP GROUP LTD 2.09% 33.74 End-of-day quote.-3.45%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. -0.53% 28.2 End-of-day quote.5.22%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 0.00% 29.5 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.58% 10.26 End-of-day quote.6.76%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 4.79% 5.03 End-of-day quote.14.56%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON -5.05% 34.76 Delayed Quote.1.88%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.15% 3245 End-of-day quote.15.89%
NIKKEI 225 0.08% 20664.64 Real-time Quote.3.17%
POSCO --End-of-day quote.
RIO TINTO 3.37% 4077.5 Delayed Quote.9.32%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.54% 8200 End-of-day quote.17.06%
SONY CORP -0.45% 5349 End-of-day quote.3.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:10pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade Talks
DJ
11:09pApple relief steadies stocks, investors await Fed, U.S.-China talks
RE
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector
DJ
05:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wavers as tech gives ground and industrials rebound
RE
05:13pGold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results
RE
05:11pGold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results
RE
05:10pGold hits eight-month high, stocks mixed amid trade caution, results
RE
05:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector
DJ
04:36pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Lower On Big Day For Earnings
DJ
04:11pTSX rises 0.55 percent
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
5Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.