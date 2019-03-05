Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher, Paced By China

03/05/2019 | 11:50pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Stocks gain in Shanghai and Hong Kong, decline in Tokyo

Asian markets were mostly higher Wednesday after a listless day of modest losses on Wall Street.

Chinese benchmarks led the advance, lifted by promises the legislature will enact measures to open the economy and cool trade tensions.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.7 % as a stronger yen hurt shares of export manufacturers.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.7% and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5%. Shares rose in Indonesia and Taiwan but fell in Singapore .

Among individual stocks, Panasonic and Fast Retailing declined, while Rakuten and Nintendo rose in Tokyo trading. Sunny Optical and AAC surged in Hong Kong, and Tencent gained as well. Samsung and SK Hynix slid in Korea, though LG Electronics rallied. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals continued to post gains in Australia.

China will bar government authorities from demanding overseas companies hand over technology secrets in exchange for market share, Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the Cabinet's economic planning agency told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.

The measure addresses complaints that China forces companies to share technology, a key issue in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The provision is contained in a foreign investment law to be debated during the rubber-stamp legislature's session, which wraps up later this month.

"Examining the outlook, the market remains a trade driven one as we await the confirmation and details of the trade deal," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. "Past that, however, the latest set of announcements does affirm the Chinese authorities' willingness to put policy into action to keep the market going."

Overnight, stocks edged lower on Wall Street as losses in industrial, technology and financial stocks outweighed gains elsewhere.

Meanwhile, traders continued to wait for new details on trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 index edged 0.1% lower to 2,789.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost 0.1%, to 25,806.63. The Nasdaq composite was flat at 7,576.36.

The U.S. and China have pulled back from an immediate escalation of their damaging trade war since they started negotiating last month. President Donald Trump postponed a deadline for raising tariffs on more Chinese goods, citing progress in a series of talks. Media reports on Monday suggested the nations could strike a deal this month.

U.S. crude slipped 46 cents to $56.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 3 cents to settle at $56.56 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, fell 49 cents to $65.37 a barrel. 

   The dollar   fell to 111.76 yen from 111.87 yen on Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 0.92% 49.5 End-of-day quote.8.91%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.88% 3054.25 End-of-day quote.22.27%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 25806.63 Delayed Quote.10.63%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 2.00% 54480 End-of-day quote.0.70%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.72% 6.61 End-of-day quote.52.51%
HANG SENG 0.02% 28959.04 Real-time Quote.12.05%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.71% 2175.3 Real-time Quote.6.55%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 7156.78508 Delayed Quote.12.97%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 7576.361025 Delayed Quote.14.47%
NIKKEI 225 -0.44% 21726.28 Real-time Quote.9.03%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -0.16% 30350 End-of-day quote.6.83%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.10% 1020.5 End-of-day quote.6.30%
RAKUTEN INC -1.91% 922 End-of-day quote.29.31%
RIO TINTO 1.05% 4441.5 Delayed Quote.19.08%
S&P 500 -0.11% 2789.65 Delayed Quote.11.41%
S&P/ASX 200 0.60% 6245.6 Real-time Quote.10.11%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 1.41% 97.1 End-of-day quote.39.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.21% 361.4 End-of-day quote.14.80%
