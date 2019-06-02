Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Lower As Trade Tensions Show No Sign Of Fading

06/02/2019 | 11:26pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei retreats, along with stocks in China

Asian markets were mostly lower in early trading Monday, as global trade tensions showed no signs of easing.

On Sunday, the White House said President Donald Trump was "deadly serious" about imposing punitive tariffs against all imports from Mexico unless the stream of migrants crossing the border was significantly slowed. Meanwhile, China blamed the U.S . for the breakdown in trade talks, and said it won't back down, although it left the door open for further negotiations with the U.S.

On Monday, the private Caixin gauge found China's factory activity was flat in May, though still in expansion territory, contrary to previous data that indicated cooling manufacturing activity.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2% and the Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.7% while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6%. Benchmark indexes were down in Taiwan and Singapore , and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group fell in Tokyo trading after the Wall Street Journal reported money managers have been cool to its bid to start a new $100 mega fund. Nippon Steel and Toyota also dropped. In Hong Kong, China Mobile gained while casino operator Sands China and property developer Country Garden slipped. Samsung and LG Electronics surged in South Korea. In Australia, BHP , Rio Tinto and Beach Energy fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -2.94% 1.815 End-of-day quote.34.94%
BHP GROUP LTD 0.16% 37.76 End-of-day quote.10.31%
CHINA MOBILE LTD. -2.28% 68.45 End-of-day quote.-8.06%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.24% 2898.7 End-of-day quote.16.05%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.19% 10.6 End-of-day quote.10.30%
HANG SENG -0.97% 26886.17 Real-time Quote.4.03%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.37% 2043.05 Real-time Quote.0.08%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 -1.63% 20601.19 Real-time Quote.4.64%
NIPPON STEEL CORP -1.95% 1806.5 End-of-day quote.-2.48%
RIO TINTO -2.34% 4536.5 Delayed Quote.21.62%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.87% 6341.4 Real-time Quote.13.29%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.87% 35.5 End-of-day quote.2.90%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.11% 10250 End-of-day quote.46.32%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.85% 6384 End-of-day quote.3.30%
