News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After Reassuring Earnings On Wall Street

01/23/2019 | 11:48pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei slips after disappointing manufacturing data

Asian stocks were mostly higher on Thursday as positive U.S. earnings reports reassured investors that the world's largest economy was on track. Poor Japanese data for the second straight day weighed on the Nikkei 225 index.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5% and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng picked up 0.1%. Australia's S&P ASX 200 added 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.3% after a preliminary survey showed manufacturing slowing in January. Shares rose in Taiwan and Singapore but fell in Malaysia .

Among individual stocks, camera maker Nikon surged in Tokyo while Fast Retailing and Sony fell. In Hong Kong, tech names such as AAC and Sunny Optical gained, though Tencent dropped. South Korean chip maker SK Hynix jumped despite reporting disappointing earnings (https://www.nasdaq.com/article/skorean-chipmaker-sk-hynix-misses-q4-expectations-as-china-slowdown-drags-20190123-01251).

Earlier, strong quarterly earnings by big companies like IBM (IBM) , Proctor & Gamble (PG) and United Technologies helped most U.S. indexes finish Wednesday with slight gains. IBM stocks surged 8.5% to $132.89 after its fourth-quarter results exceeded expectations. But traders were worried about reports that the U.S. had turned down an offer by Chinese trade officials to meet in Washington this week, citing the lack of progress on issues like intellectual property rights. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow denied it. The S&P 500 index added 0.2% to 2,638.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7% to 24,575.62 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to 7,025.77.

On Thursday, a private survey suggested that Japanese manufacturing had slowed in January. The Markit/JMMA flash purchasing managers' index fell to 50.0 from December's 52.6. Readings above 50 indicate expansion on the index's 100-point scale. The survey found that key output and new orders contracted while exports slumped further. Just a day ago, Japan released weaker-than-expected trade data for December, with exports registering its largest drop in two years, mostly due slowing demand in China.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan took aim at the U.S. in pointed comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Wang said that "Shifting blame for one's own problems onto others will not resolve the problems," alluding to a trade war with Washington that has both sides imposing heavy taxes on each other's imports. Wang said China still has "enormous market potential" despite its recent worse-than-anticipated slowdown.

"Major Asia-Pacific indices are fluctuating around the session breakeven point, reflecting the ongoing global debate about growth prospects," Michael McCarthy, Chief Market Strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, said in an interview.

U.S. crude oil dropped 18 cents to $52.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract shed 39 cents to $52.62 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, shed 19 cents to $60.95 per barrel. It lost 36 cents to $61.14 in London. 

   The dollar   slipped to 109.53 yen from 109.61 yen late Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -0.99% 45.1 End-of-day quote.-0.77%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.05% 2581 End-of-day quote.3.33%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 24575.62 Delayed Quote.5.35%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.33% 51230 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
HANG SENG 0.19% 27005.28 Real-time Quote.4.49%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 8.46% 132.89 Delayed Quote.16.91%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.88% 2142.84 Real-time Quote.4.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 6658.7634 Delayed Quote.5.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.08% 7025.7675 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NIKKEI 225 -0.06% 20574.63 Real-time Quote.2.83%
NIKON CORP 1.06% 1713 End-of-day quote.7.40%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 4.87% 94.84 Delayed Quote.3.18%
S&P 500 0.22% 2638.7 Delayed Quote.5.26%
S&P/ASX 200 0.38% 5865.7 Real-time Quote.3.76%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -0.06% 5349 End-of-day quote.3.90%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -3.15% 70.8 End-of-day quote.1.72%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.77% 333.2 End-of-day quote.5.84%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5.38% 117.04 Delayed Quote.4.30%
