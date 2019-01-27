Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After U.S. Shutdown Ends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 11:32pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei slips; investors await U.S.-China trade talks later this week

Shares rose in Asia on Monday after President Donald Trump temporarily re-opened the U.S. government. Japan was the main regional outlier, as the Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4% with uncertainty over China-U.S. trade talks bringing a lull in buying sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.4% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 0.2%. The Kospi in South Korea edged 0.4% higher. Markets in Southeast Asia were mostly higher. Australia's markets were closed for a national holiday.

Among individual stocks, Sony and Hitachi rose in Tokyo, while SoftBank and Tokyo Electric fell. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and Tencent were among the biggest gainers, while CSPC Pharmaceutical sank. In Seoul, Samsung rose after announcing it was phasing out plastic packaging, and LG Electronics advanced while SK Hynix declined.

There was muted reaction in U.S. markets on Friday to news that Trump and congressional leaders had reached a deal to reopen the federal government for three weeks while talks continue over Trump's demands for money to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as delays at airports and widespread disruptions heightened the urgency to end the partial shutdown. However, uncertainty persists since Trump almost immediately threatened another shutdown or emergency action if he does not get a "fair deal."

"So the U.S. government being 'open' again is a relief. But the greater challenge ahead is to prevent another shutdown come 15th Feb. and to that end, headway in talks between Republicans and Democrats over the next three weeks is critical," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. "While how open both sides are on a border security deal remains in the foreground, it is the U.S.-China trade talks (Wed.-Thu.) that will be in the limelight."

Talks aimed at resolving the impasse over Chinese technology ambitions and other issues are due to resume in Washington later in the week, led by the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Analysts are forecasting progress in redressing the trade imbalance between the world's two largest economies, perhaps staving off further hikes in punitive tariffs imposed by both sides, but they expect gaps to remain on key problems such as China's blueprint for state-led development of leading technologies.

Stocks closed higher Friday, recovering a chunk of their losses from earlier in the week. Technology and industrial companies jumped as companies continued to report solid results for the fourth quarter. The S&P 500 index rose 0.85% to 2,664.76, but the index fell 0.2% for the week after big gains in the previous four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, to 24,737.20. The Nasdaq composite surged 1.3% to 7,164.86.

U.S. crude oil shed 33 cents to $53.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 1.1 percent to settle at $53.69 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, gave up 26 cents to $61.38 per barrel. It had gained 0.9 percent on Friday to $61.64 per barrel. 

   The dollar   was trading at 109.36 yen down from 109.55 yen on Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.39% 2601.72 End-of-day quote.4.16%
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 0.46% 13.14 End-of-day quote.16.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.75% 24737.2 Delayed Quote.6.04%
HANG SENG 1.67% 27551.85 Real-time Quote.6.60%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.24% 3381 End-of-day quote.19.68%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.58% 2176.64 Real-time Quote.6.62%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. --End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 6787.3714 Delayed Quote.7.23%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.29% 7164.8645 Delayed Quote.7.98%
NIKKEI 225 0.97% 20773.56 Real-time Quote.3.79%
S&P 500 0.85% 2664.76 Delayed Quote.6.30%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.83% 8172 End-of-day quote.16.66%
SONY CORP 1.24% 5324 End-of-day quote.3.42%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 4.86% 76.55 End-of-day quote.9.99%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.12% 343.8 End-of-day quote.9.21%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC 1.90% 751 End-of-day quote.15.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise After U.S. Shutdown Ends
DJ
01/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise after U.S. government reopens; Philippines climbs 1 percent
RE
01/27Stocks advance after U.S. government reopens for now
RE
01/27Overlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks
DJ
01/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Bulls Look To Put Faith In Fed As Earnings Continue To Roll In
DJ
01/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End the Week With Gains -- Update
DJ
01/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally To Close Higher On Earnings As Deal Reached To End Government Shutdown
DJ
01/25Stocks, yields rise after deal announced to end U.S. government shutdown
RE
01/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End the Week With Gains
DJ
01/25U.S. Government Bonds Pull Back as Stocks Advance
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Emissions angst fuels new tensions in loveless German coalition
2VALE : VALE : Brazil Searching for Hundreds Missing After Dam Collapse
3BT GROUP : BT's Openreach to hire 3,000 trainees for fibre roll-out
4HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD : Saudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oi..
5BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.