ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise, As Nikkei Eyes 5th Straight Gain

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise, As Nikkei Eyes 5th Straight Gain
0
09/20/2018 | 04:55am CEST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC
2.26%
79.3
-43.40%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS INC
4.21%
2301.5
-3.03%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
1.49%
702.7
-16.49%
NIKKEI 225
1.08%
23672.52
2.88%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
1.61%
65.15
-6.90%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
-
-
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD
2.87%
94.95
-6.73%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
1.13%
321.6
-21.14%
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:55a
ASIA MARKETS
: Asian Markets Mostly Rise, As Nikkei Eyes 5th Straight Gain
DJ
04:41a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: Oil prices rise amid drop in U.S. stockpiles, supply worries
RE
02:59a
Asian markets follow global shares higher, trade war still in focus
RE
09/19
Safety' Stocks Fuel Market Rally -- Update
DJ
09/19
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Higher As Investors Take Escalating Trade Tensions In Stride
DJ
09/19
What sector overhaul means for tech stocks, Wall Street
RE
09/19
What sector overhaul means for tech stocks, Wall Street
RE
09/19
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: S&P 500, Dow up as rising treasury yields boost banks
RE
09/19
Stocks rally for a second day, setting aside trade fears
RE
09/19
Stocks rally for a second day, setting aside trade fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING
: ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2
BANCO SANTANDER
: BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
3
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
: WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
4
ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE
: Xinhua
5
CANOPY GROWTH CORP
: CANOPY GROWTH : announces filing of early warning report in connection with closing of Ca..
More news
HOT NEWS
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
+2.92%
Buyback 'Blackout' to Test Stock Market -- WSJ
KINGFISHER
-6.30%
Kingfisher : slumps after French weakness hits profit
PRUDENTIAL
+3.70%
Prudential : Financial watchdog clears life insurers of customer mistreatment
AEGON
+2.67%
Aegon : to Buy Back 24.1 Million Shares to Offset Stock Dividend Issue
MARSH & MCLENNAN COM.
+2.57%
Marsh & McLennan To Buy U.K. Insurer In $5.66 Billion Deal -- WSJ
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO.
+2.90%
JP Morgan Chase mpany : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking booms
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave