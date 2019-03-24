ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Plunge On Recession Fears

By Marketwatch

Nikkei down more than 3%, Hang Seng off nearly 2%

Asian markets plummeted in early trading Monday, amid heightened recession worries.

On Friday, the closely watched yield curve inverted , a key indicator of a potential U.S. recession. That sent global bonds yields plunging. Weak economic data from Europe added to fears of a global economic slowdown.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled more than 3% on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%, while the Shanghai Composite slid 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi sank 1.6%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia dropped as well. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was off 1.2%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, along with Fast Retailing and Toyota . Tencent tumbled in Hong Kong, as did CNOOC and AIA Group . Samsung and SK Hynix slid in Korea, and BHP and Beach Energy fell in Australia.

Wall Street, which posted losses around 2% on Friday, looked set to continue losses Monday -- Dow futures were last down more than 100 points, and S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were sinking as well.