ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Plunge On Recession Fears

03/24/2019 | 10:44pm EDT

By Marketwatch

Nikkei down more than 3%, Hang Seng off nearly 2%

Asian markets plummeted in early trading Monday, amid heightened recession worries.

On Friday, the closely watched yield curve inverted , a key indicator of a potential U.S. recession. That sent global bonds yields plunging. Weak economic data from Europe added to fears of a global economic slowdown.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled more than 3% on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%, while the Shanghai Composite slid 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi sank 1.6%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia dropped as well. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was off 1.2%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, along with Fast Retailing and Toyota . Tencent tumbled in Hong Kong, as did CNOOC and AIA Group . Samsung and SK Hynix slid in Korea, and BHP and Beach Energy fell in Australia.

Wall Street, which posted losses around 2% on Friday, looked set to continue losses Monday -- Dow futures were last down more than 100 points, and S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were sinking as well.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD 1.11% 77.1 End-of-day quote.18.62%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 2.38% 2.15 End-of-day quote.59.85%
BHP GROUP LTD -0.19% 37.61 End-of-day quote.9.87%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.09% 3104.15 End-of-day quote.24.27%
CNOOC LTD 0.57% 14.1 End-of-day quote.15.95%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.77% 25502.32 Delayed Quote.9.32%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.70% 53940 End-of-day quote.-0.30%
HANG SENG 0.13% 29092.95 Real-time Quote.12.56%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.14% 2185.52 Real-time Quote.7.05%
NASDAQ 100 -2.23% 7326.056662 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.50% 7642.666882 Delayed Quote.15.18%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 21627.34 Real-time Quote.8.06%
S&P 500 -1.90% 2800.71 Delayed Quote.11.72%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.29% 6115.4 Real-time Quote.9.72%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 2.73% 11270 End-of-day quote.60.89%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.55% 365 End-of-day quote.15.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.48% 6753 End-of-day quote.9.27%
