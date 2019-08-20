ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back After Recession Fears Weigh On Wall Street

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei dips, as stocks in Hong Kong, Shanghai give up early gains

Asian markets were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday, after recession worries led to losses on Wall Street.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted that tariffs against Chinese goods may cause economic pain in the U.S., but said his hard line is necessary and will be worth it in the long run. "It's about time, whether it's good for our country or bad for our country short-term," Trump said, adding that he didn't think the nation was at risk of recession.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gave up early gains and was last down 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite also slid from session highs, and was last off 0.1%, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite declined about 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank and Mazda Motor fell in Tokyo trading, while Fast Retailing rose. In Hong Kong, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained while Geely Automobile and Sunny Optical fell. Kia Motors advanced in South Korea, while Foxconn gained in Taiwan. Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto fell in Australia, and banking stocks, led by Westpac , slid.