Skanska : to expand Harbor line at Hisingen, Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 1.3 billion

08/21/2019 | 01:31am EDT

Skanska has signed an agreement with Trafikverket, the Swedish Transport Administration, to build double lanes for the freight railway Hamnbanan, the Eriksberg-Pölsebo stage, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the third quarter of 2019.

The extension is 1,900 meters, of which 1,100 meters will be a tunnel, north of the existing single track. The project also includes construction of temporary tracks for traffic diversion, demolition of an existing facility including a bridge, new pedestrian and cycle paths, new football field, as well as a new clubhouse for Eriksbergs IF.

Construction is scheduled for fall 2019 and the entire project will be completed in 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 67 billion and more than 15,500 employees in its Nordic operations during 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Kenneth Wahlqvist, Head of Department West, Skanska Sweden, tel +46 (0)10 448 43 87

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel + 46 (0)10 449 31 34

Direct number for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

Skanska is a world leader in construction and project development on select markets in the Nordic region, Europe and USA. Driven by the Group's values, Skanska wants to contribute to a better society. Skanska provides innovative, sustainable solutions for both simple and complex assignments. Skanska has about 38,000 employees, and 2018 revenue totaled SEK 170 billion.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-to-expand-harbor-line-at-hisingen--gothenburg--sweden--for-about-sek-1-3-billion,c2885085

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/2885085/1092840.pdf

(c) 2019 Cision. All rights reserved., source Press Releases - English
