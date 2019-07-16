Log in
News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As Trade Tensions Resurface

07/16/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks retreat in Tokyo, Hong Kong as Trump says 'long way to go' for trade deal

Asian markets slipped in early trading Wednesday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China rose to the forefront again.

Following reports Monday that trade negotiations could resume soon, President Donald Trump threw water on investors' optimism Tuesday, saying "We have a long way to go" before any deal . Trump added that he could impose tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese imports if he wants to (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/16/signs-point-to-the-trade-war-dragging-on-as-china-strikes-hard-line-tone.html).

Separately, amid reports that the Trump administration may soon allow some U.S. companies to resume business with Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co., bipartisan legislation was introduced in the Senate that would block Huawei from being removed (https://www.cnet.com/news/senators-push-to-keep-huawei-blacklisted-in-new-5g-legislation/)from the government's blacklist without congressional approval.

Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all declined. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was one of the region's few gainers, rising 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, along with Fast Retailing and Nintendo . In Hong Kong, Geely Automobile rose, while oil producer CNOOC and food processor WH Group declined. Samsung dropped in South Korea and Taiwan Semiconductor fell in Taiwan. In Australia, BHP and Beach Energy gained while Oil Search fell.

"President Trump's renewed threat of more tariffs on Chinese goods has investors bracing for weak trading in the Asian session today, tracking the negative sentiment in the U.S. overnight," ING economists Nicholas Mapa and Prakash Sakpal said in their report.

The S&P 500 fell 10.26 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004.04. That marks the first decline in the benchmark index after five days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.53 points, or 0.1% to 27,335.63. The Nasdaq composite fell 35.39 points, or 0.4%, to 8,222.80.

The latest round of U.S. corporate financial reports ramps up this week and investors have low expectations. Wall Street is forecasting a 2.6% drop in profit for S&P 500 companies. It is set to be the first back-to-back quarterly decline in three years.

Also highly anticipated is the Federal Reserve meeting at the end of the month. Wall Street expects the central bank to raise interest rates to help secure U.S. economic growth threatened by a trade war with China.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 2 cents to $57.64 a barrel. It fell $1.96 to settle at $57.62 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude , the international standard, rose 21 cents to $64.56 a barrel. 

   The dollar   rose to 108.16 Japanese yen from 107.98 late Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -2.04% 1.925 End-of-day quote.46.10%
BHP GROUP LTD 0.39% 41.16 End-of-day quote.19.78%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.16% 2937.62 End-of-day quote.17.60%
CNOOC LTD -0.74% 13.42 End-of-day quote.10.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 27335.63 Delayed Quote.17.18%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.49% 69470 End-of-day quote.28.41%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 1.37% 11.86 End-of-day quote.-13.05%
HANG SENG 0.15% 28587.66 Real-time Quote.10.61%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.34% 2090.97 Real-time Quote.2.42%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7927.077075 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.43% 8222.79684 Delayed Quote.24.25%
NIKKEI 225 -0.69% 21535.25 Real-time Quote.8.35%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -0.10% 41610 End-of-day quote.46.46%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -2.18% 7.18 End-of-day quote.2.51%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3004.04 Delayed Quote.20.24%
S&P/ASX 200 0.46% 6672.6 Real-time Quote.17.83%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.20% 5191 End-of-day quote.-25.90%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
WH GROUP LTD 0.76% 7.95 End-of-day quote.30.97%
