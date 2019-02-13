ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Encouraging data on Japanese economy, Chinese exports

Asian stocks were mostly lower on Thursday as China and the U.S. kicked off two days of trade negotiations in Beijing. Regional indexes have advanced for three straight days on hopes that both sides will make headway on big issues like Beijing's technology policy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 0.6%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% and the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite index eased 0.3% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose slightly.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% after preliminary data showed that its economy had expanded by 1.4% in 2018's fourth quarter, helped by strong domestic demand. This was a vast improvement from a broad contraction in the previous quarter. Shares rose in Taiwan but fell in Singapore .

Among individual stocks, oil company Inpex fell after surging Wednesday in Tokyo trading. Fast Retailing and Sony advanced. In Hong Kong, tech companies such as AAC , Sunny Optical and Tencent sank. Steel maker Posco fell in Korea, as did Hyundai Motor . Australian bank stocks declined, while mining companies such as BHP and Fortescue Metals advanced.

"For Asia markets, the exhaustion of the positive sentiment that powered U.S. markets overnight looks to invite the region to tread water in the session," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

News that Chinese and American officials planned to hold further talks in Beijing has fueled trading in Asia and beyond. A tariffs truce, which was put in place by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump in December, will expire soon. On March 2, the U.S. is expected to more than double import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump has hinted that he might hold off on these tariffs if enough progress was made at the talks. On Wednesday, he told reporters that discussions were "going along very well."

Chinese trade data showed exports unexpectedly rose more than 9% in January after contracting 4.4% in December, easing worries that the world's no. 2 economy was slowing.

U.S stocks edged higher Wednesday on hopes that negotiators will come close to a deal after trade talks. Energy companies, retailers and industrial stocks climbed. The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 2,753.03 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% at 25,543.27. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% to 7,420.38.

U.S. crude rose 15 cents to $54.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 80 cents to settle at $53.90 per barrel in New York. Brent crude , used to price international oils, gained 16 cents to $63.77 per barrel. It added $1.19 close at $63.61 per barrel in London.

The dollar slipped to 110.97 yen from 110.98 yen late Wednesday.