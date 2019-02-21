Log in
News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Following Wall Street's Lead

02/21/2019 | 11:11pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei and Hang Seng slip amid weak global economic data

Asian shares were mostly lower Friday after a slide on Wall Street as investors nervously watched the U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite was about flat.

Among individual stocks, Tokyo Electron and Kobe Steel fell in Tokyo trading, and SK Hynix fell in Seoul while Hyundai Motor advanced. AAC and Sunny Optical gained in Hong Kong, while casino operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment fell.

Health care and energy companies led U.S. stocks lower. The S&P 500 , which has risen for the past three weeks, fell 9.82 points, or 0.4%, to 2,774.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 103.81 points, or 0.4%, to 25,850.63. The Nasdaq declined 29.36 points, or 0.4%, to 7,459.71.

A mix of recent economic data is fueling concern about a possible global slowdown. The U.S. Labor Department said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, an encouraging sign that layoffs are low. Investors are cautious about business conditions going forward as signs of weakness in the global economy emerge. The long-running, costly trade dispute between the U.S. and China has also clouded the outlook.

The world's two biggest economies are locked in a trade war after President Donald Trump alleged that China deploys predatory tactics to try to overtake U.S. technological dominance. Beijing's unfair tactics, trade analysts agree, include pressuring American companies to hand over trade secrets and in some cases stealing them outright.

The Trump administration has warned it will increase its import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% if the two sides haven't reached a resolution by March 2. But Trump in recent days has signaled a willingness to extend the deadline if negotiators are making progress.

"The trade talks do appear to have made some progress, however, but a run of weak data from Japan, Europe and the U.S. yesterday took the wind out of the equity market sails," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 10 cents to $56.86 a barrel. It slid 0.3 percent to settle at $56.96 a barrel in New York. Brent crude , used to price international oils, slid 14 cents to $66.93 a barrel. 

   The dollar   inched down to 110.72 yen from 110.82 yen on Thursday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 2.70% 53.25 End-of-day quote.17.16%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.34% 2751.8 End-of-day quote.10.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25850.63 Delayed Quote.10.96%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.11% 56.95 End-of-day quote.14.24%
HANG SENG 0.45% 28600.54 Real-time Quote.10.16%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -0.67% 883 End-of-day quote.19.16%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.09% 2226.71 Real-time Quote.9.07%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 7035.164 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7459.7078 Delayed Quote.12.87%
NIKKEI 225 0.15% 21464.23 Real-time Quote.7.08%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2774.88 Delayed Quote.11.08%
S&P/ASX 200 0.46% 6167.3 Real-time Quote.7.97%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 4.93% 39.4 End-of-day quote.14.20%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 4.72% 94.35 End-of-day quote.35.56%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 0.89% 15805 End-of-day quote.31.49%
