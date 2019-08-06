Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Following Wall Street's Lead

08/06/2019 | 12:06am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng recover from session lows as U.S.-China trade tensions rise

Asian stock markets fell in early trading Tuesday, following Wall Street's worst day of the year as trade tensions between the U.S. and China grew even worse.

Japan's Nikkei sank 1.4%, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 2.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite fell 2.4%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were all down as much as 1%.

Many indexes rose from session lows after China's central bank set the yuan's reference point higher than expected early Tuesday, 7.0304 in onshore trading against the U.S. dollar and 7.0807 offshore. Still, the yuan declined to 7.0562 in early trading Tuesday.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, as did Toyota and Fast Retailing . In Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties , Sunny Optical and Sands China dropped. Samsung and SK Hynix dropped in South Korea, while Beach Energy and Westpac Banking declined in Australia.

Late Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994, opening the door to new sanctions and ratcheting up already high trade tensions. Earlier, China's currency, the yuan , broke a "line in the sand" below 7 U.S. dollars , apparently in retaliation for President Donald Trump's announcement last week of new 10% tariffs against an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. China also confirmed it was suspending purchases of U.S. agricultural products .

In a note late Monday, Stephen Innes, managing partner of VM Markets, said of the Treasury Department's declaration: "While a mostly symbolic gesture, it underscores rising trade tension and does also increase the likelihood of U.S. Treasury intervention which has traders preparing for worst-case scenarios: a protracted equity market sell-off, lower U.S. bond yields while provoking a stampede into safe havens. . . . How the yuan trades today will be critical for the market's sentiment."

Earlier, Wall Street suffered its worst day of 2019 , with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 767 points. The Dow ended the day down 2.9%, at 25,717.74 , while the S&P declined 87.31 points, or 3%, to close at 2,844.74. The Nasdaq Composite shed 278.03 points to finish at 7,726.04, a decline of 3.5%.

U.S. stock futures plunged in early trading Monday, but rallied and were last nearly flat. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , at one point down by about 500, were last down just 30, or 0.1%.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 32 cents to $55.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 97 cents on Monday to close at $54.69. Brent crude , used to price international oils, gained 43 cents to $60.24 per barrel in London. It dropped $1.92 the previous session to $59.81. 

   The dollar   gained to 106.15 yen from Monday's 106.15 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -2.76% 1.935 End-of-day quote.47.96%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.41% 2867.84 End-of-day quote.14.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.90% 25717.74 Delayed Quote.10.25%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -1.07% 64450 End-of-day quote.19.13%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED 0.21% 19.08 End-of-day quote.27.54%
HANG SENG -2.75% 26168.21 Real-time Quote.1.25%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.54% 1949.89 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
NASDAQ 100 -3.60% 7415.690729 Delayed Quote.23.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.47% 7726.039511 Delayed Quote.22.24%
NIKKEI 225 -1.74% 20720.29 Real-time Quote.7.63%
S&P 500 -2.98% 2844.74 Delayed Quote.16.96%
S&P/ASX 200 -2.09% 6501.4 Real-time Quote.20.23%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. -2.34% 35.5 End-of-day quote.2.90%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -3.48% 5356 End-of-day quote.-23.54%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -2.49% 82.2 End-of-day quote.18.10%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.62% 6886 End-of-day quote.11.42%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -1.21% 28.47 End-of-day quote.15.10%
