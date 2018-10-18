Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Led By Sharp Declines In China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:58am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei slips, weighed by energy stocks; Korea's central bank stays pat

Asian stock markets fell in early trading Thursday, after Wall Street closed lower and the Fed minutes suggested more interest-rate hikes ahead.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5%, with energy stocks weak while financials were up amid fresh overnight gains in bond yields. After crude's latest decline Wednesday, oil distributor Idemitsu Kosan was down 4.5% and oil explorer Inpex dropped 1.9%. The prospects of still-higher interest rates helped financials. Sony Financial , whose primary business is insurance, was up 1.9% while major bank Resona gained 1.5%. Elsewhere, Japan's exports fell in September for the first time in almost two years, weighed down over fears of the U.S.-China trade dispute and a global economic slowdown.

After yesterday's holiday and strong regional gains, Hong Kong stocks were little changed amid generally modest declines elsewhere in the region. The Hang Seng Index was about flat. The energy sector declined following Wednesday's crude-price slide. Oil giant CNOOC was down 2.5% and Sinopec (600028.SH) was off 3.3%. But developer New World rose 1.3%.

Chinese stocks slid further. The Shanghai Composite was down 1.7% and the Shenzhen Composite by 1.5% as both hit fresh four-year lows. Oil stocks were among the weakest plays, while tourism and winemakers are also underperforming. China International Travel Service (601888.SH) , one of the consumer "white horses," fell 5.7% after dropping the 10% daily limit yesterday as gambling reportedly isn't coming to Hainan island, as some had hoped. Also, on Wednesday the U.S. Treasury declined to label China a currency manipulator , but said it was concerned about the yuan's recent weakness.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.6%, as the Bank of Korea announced it would keep its monetary policy steady. Chip maker SK Hynix was down 2%.

Australia's benchmark was about flat, with energy companies declining. New Zealand's index rose slightly, as Air New Zealand rose after the drop in oil prices. 

   Markets in Taiwan  , Singapore  and Malaysia   were all down.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP -10.00% 55.71 End-of-day quote.46.35%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -1.22% 6.47 End-of-day quote.5.71%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.60% 2561.61 End-of-day quote.-22.70%
CNOOC LTD 2.33% 14.92 End-of-day quote.32.98%
HANG SENG 0.02% 25415.22 Real-time Quote.-13.76%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. 0.00% 5740 End-of-day quote.24.24%
INPEX CORP 0.28% 1438 End-of-day quote.0.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.05% 2166.31 Real-time Quote.-12.16%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. 0.82% 9.89 End-of-day quote.-16.04%
NIKKEI 225 1.29% 22841.12 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
RESONA HOLDINGS INC 1.50% 607.2 End-of-day quote.-11.55%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 2.29% 2497 End-of-day quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:24aSoutheast Asian markets fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
05:58aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Led By Sharp Declines In China
DJ
03:35aDollar at one week high after hawkish Fed minutes; Asia stocks capped
RE
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Slightly Lower
DJ
10/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Choppy Session Slightly Lower After Fed Minutes
DJ
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Down
DJ
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Lower
DJ
10/17Fall in healthcare shares pulls main index down
RE
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Recover Losses Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
10/17EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Key Stock Index Ends Lower With Brexit 'moment Of Truth In Focus'
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.