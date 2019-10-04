Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report

10/04/2019 | 12:00am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng muted following Wall Street's late rally

Asian markets were little changed in early trading Friday, as investors took a wait-and-see approach after Wall Street rallied late to snap a two-day losing streak.

The major U.S. indexes were down around 1% at one point early Thursday, but pulled out of their respective dives to end the day in positive territory . The Nasdaq Composite closed up 1.1% for its biggest intra-day turnaround since April 2018.

As recent economic data has raised fears of recession, investors apparently were betting on another interest-rate cut by the Fed later this month. The will be closely watching Friday's Labor Department jobs report for September. Economists polled by MarketWatch predict the U.S. added 147,000 new jobs last month.

"Increased hopes for further interest rate cuts by the Fed look to help stabilize markets into the end of the week," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a report.

Japan's Nikkei was about flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, Central Japan Railway and SoftBank gained in Tokyo trading, while Kobe Steel and Fast Retailing declined. In Hong Kong, property developer Country Garden rose while Sands China and China Mobile fell. Samsung Electronics (005930.SE) and chip maker SK Hynix (000660.SE) advanced in South Korea. In Australia, Virgin Australia and Qantas Airways rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P500 index rose 0.8% to 2,910.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 26,201.04. The Nasdaq , which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 1.1% to 7,872.26.

Investors are wrestling with uncertainty about the economy and the impact of a U.S.-Chinese tariff war.

President Donald Trump urged China on Thursday to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, spurring concerns by critics that he may take a possible Chinese response into consideration when negotiating an end to the trade war.

Others placed hope that a trade deal would come out of self-preservation.

"The market continues to hope for the best while preparing for the worst that, at minimum, the economic carnage inflicted by the U.S.-China trade war will be enough to bring to fruition a partial trade deal," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a note. "Hope springs eternal."

Adding to investors' unease, the Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said its non-manufacturing index sank to 52.6 from 56.4 in August. Readings above 50 signal growth, but September's figures are the lowest since August 2016.

Services account for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy and have been resilient in the face of the tariff war that is squeezing manufacturers.

The Fed has lowered rates by a quarter-percentage point twice this year in a bid to shield the economy from slowing growth abroad and the effects of the trade war. Investors put the odds the Fed will cut rates again at the end of this month at above 88%, according to the CME Group.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 21 cents to $52.66 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 19 cents on Thursday to close at $52.45. Brent crude , used to price international oils, advanced 22 cents to $57.93 per barrel in London. It gained 2 cents the previous session to $57.71. 

   The dollar   declined to 106.77 yen from Thursday's 106.91 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY -3.30% 21690 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 0.92% 65.75 End-of-day quote.-11.69%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 1.41% 10.1 End-of-day quote.5.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 26201.04 Delayed Quote.12.32%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.89% 61280 End-of-day quote.13.27%
HANG SENG 0.40% 26117.59 Real-time Quote.1.05%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -2.37% 576 End-of-day quote.-22.27%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.69% 2035.35 Real-time Quote.-0.30%
NASDAQ 100 1.16% 7638.39457 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.12% 7872.264943 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21341.74 Real-time Quote.9.35%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.56% 6.3 End-of-day quote.10.54%
S&P 500 0.80% 2910.63 Delayed Quote.16.11%
S&P/ASX 200 0.42% 6520.1 Real-time Quote.19.42%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.82% 36.3 End-of-day quote.5.22%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.02% 4115 End-of-day quote.-41.26%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.16 End-of-day quote.-10.81%
MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5RÉMY COINTREAU : NEW TARIFFS ON EU FOOD WILL BOOST PRICES, COST U.S. JOBS: industry
