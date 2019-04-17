Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet, Shrugging Off Geopolitical News

04/17/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng dip slightly despite encouraging report on U.S.-China trade deal

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, tracking Wall Street's lackluster trading day.

Markets largely shrugged off a report that the U.S. and China may sign a long-negotiated trade deal in late May or early June, as well of claims that North Korea test-fired a new tactical guided weapon , its first such test since November.

Japan's Nikkei slipped after data showed disappointing readings in factory activity and manufacturer confidence. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell slightly, while the Shanghai Composite was about flat. South Korea's Kospi fell 1%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia rose slightly. Australia's S&P/ASX was about flat.

Among individual stocks, Honda and Inpex gained in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank Group and Nintendo fell. In Hong Kong, Apple suppliers AAC and Sunny Optical jumped, while Geely Automotive (0175.HK) sank. Samsung fell in South Korea, after reports that its expensive new foldable smartphone was breaking after just a day or two. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 4.82% 54.4 End-of-day quote.19.69%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.29% 3263.12 End-of-day quote.30.64%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -8.27% 7.43 End-of-day quote.93.32%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 12.83% 18.82 End-of-day quote.37.98%
HANG SENG 0.02% 30108.62 Real-time Quote.16.49%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.02% 3170 End-of-day quote.13.21%
INPEX CORP 1.01% 1055 End-of-day quote.9.13%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 2246.93 Real-time Quote.10.06%
NIKKEI 225 0.25% 22277.97 Real-time Quote.11.03%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 1.07% 34830 End-of-day quote.22.60%
RIO TINTO -2.69% 4547 Delayed Quote.21.90%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.54% 11790 End-of-day quote.68.31%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -0.20% 98.3 End-of-day quote.41.24%
