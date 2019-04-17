ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet, Shrugging Off Geopolitical News

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng dip slightly despite encouraging report on U.S.-China trade deal

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, tracking Wall Street's lackluster trading day.

Markets largely shrugged off a report that the U.S. and China may sign a long-negotiated trade deal in late May or early June, as well of claims that North Korea test-fired a new tactical guided weapon , its first such test since November.

Japan's Nikkei slipped after data showed disappointing readings in factory activity and manufacturer confidence. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell slightly, while the Shanghai Composite was about flat. South Korea's Kospi fell 1%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia rose slightly. Australia's S&P/ASX was about flat.

Among individual stocks, Honda and Inpex gained in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank Group and Nintendo fell. In Hong Kong, Apple suppliers AAC and Sunny Optical jumped, while Geely Automotive (0175.HK) sank. Samsung fell in South Korea, after reports that its expensive new foldable smartphone was breaking after just a day or two. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose in Australia.