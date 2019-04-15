Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Race To Gains On Renewed Trade-deal Hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 01:31am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng up around 1% as Mnuchin suggests final round of trade talks near

Asian markets were broadly higher Monday on signs that the U.S. and China were closing in on a trade deal after months of negotiations.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.5% and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng picked up 1.1% to 30,245.00, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 lost 0.1%. Stocks rose in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia but fell in the Philippines.

On Saturday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the U.S. and China were moving closer to an agreement on trade.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, Mnuchin said the U.S. and China had held phone discussions last week and he wasn't sure if more face-to-face meetings would be needed. He did not give a timeframe for when negotiations might be wrapped up, but his comments fueled hopes that a wide-ranging dispute between the world's two biggest economies could soon be put to rest.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that the U.S. was watering down demands (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-waters-down-demand-china-ax-subsidies-in-push-for-trade-deal-sources-idUSKCN1RR02X)that China cut down on industrial subsidies as a condition for a trade deal, after encountering strong Chinese opposition. On Saturday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the U.S. was open to facing repercussions (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-13/mnuchin-says-u-s-open-to-facing-penalties-in-china-trade-deal)if it doesn't live up to terms of the trade deal, Bloomberg News reported, and said talks are "getting close to the final round of concluding issues."

"U.S. and China have been actively keeping alive hopes that a trade deal is within reach. This coupled with better-than-expected China data in March led the Shanghai Composite Index to its highest level since March 2018," DBS Group Research strategists Philip Wee and Joanne Goh said in a commentary.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group jumped in Tokyo trading, and Nintendo and oil producer Inpex also gained. In Hong Kong, real estate companies such as China Resources Land and Country Garden rose. Asiana Airlines surged in South Korea after reports that its parent company had agreed to sell a stake in the airline (https://www.reuters.com/article/asiana-airlines-sale/asiana-airlines-shares-surge-on-report-of-parent-groups-stake-sale-idUSL3N21X067). Beach Energy and Oil Search advanced in Australia.

Last week, China reported that its exports in March rose 14.2% from a year earlier. This was a turnaround from a 20.8% contraction in February, signaling stronger global demand. Sales to the American market also accelerated despite President Donald Trump's tariffs of up to 25% on $250 billion of Chinese goods.

On Wall Street, strong gains by banks on Friday led the broad S&P 500 index to its third straight weekly gain. It finished 0.7% higher at 2,907.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 1% to 26,412.30 and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.5%, to 7,984.16.

Benchmark U.S. crude shed 33 cents to $63.56 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 31 cents to close at $63.89 on Friday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, lost 21 cents to $71.34 per barrel in London. It added 72 cents in the previous session to $71.55. 

   The dollar   weakened to 111.94 yen from 112.01 yen late Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -1.40% 2.15 End-of-day quote.56.88%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 0.58% 34.5 End-of-day quote.14.43%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.04% 3188.63 End-of-day quote.27.65%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 1.23% 13.16 End-of-day quote.36.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26412.3 Delayed Quote.13.22%
HANG SENG -0.03% 29818.88 Real-time Quote.15.37%
INPEX CORP -1.76% 1032 End-of-day quote.6.75%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.41% 2230.81 Real-time Quote.9.27%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7628.149775 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7984.163711 Delayed Quote.20.33%
NIKKEI 225 0.73% 21870.56 Real-time Quote.9.27%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 2.12% 33650 End-of-day quote.18.44%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.00% 8.075 End-of-day quote.11.59%
S&P 500 0.66% 2907.41 Delayed Quote.15.98%
S&P/ASX 200 0.85% 6245 Real-time Quote.10.71%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 4.89% 11475 End-of-day quote.63.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:31aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Race To Gains On Renewed Trade-deal Hopes
DJ
04/14Global Stock Rally Defies Dimming Economic Outlook
DJ
04/14Global Stock Rally Defies Dimming Economic Outlook
DJ
04/13MARKET SNAPSHOT: Don't Look Now, But Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Life
DJ
04/13Deal Buoys Other Stocks in Sector -- WSJ
DJ
04/12Chevron-Anadarko Deal Sends Shale Stocks Surging -- Update
DJ
04/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher as Bank Earnings Provide Lift
DJ
04/12China data, JPMorgan results lift stocks, riskier assets
RE
04/12China data, JPMorgan results lift stocks, riskier assets
RE
04/12Energy Sector Leads Canadian Stocks Higher
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec
2EXCLUSIVE: U.S. waters down demand China axe subsidies in push for trade deal - sources
3LYFT INC : LYFT : pulls electric bikes in three U.S. cities after complaints about braking
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Race To Gains On Renewed Trade-deal Hopes
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Worried a recession is coming, U.S. online lenders reduce ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About