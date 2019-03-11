ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Snaps Losing Streak

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng, Shanghai all post gains of more than 1%

Asian stocks rallied Tuesday, following strong gains on Wall Street that snapped five straight days of losses. Investors may have also been buoyed by increased optimism over a Brexit vote in the British Parliament later in the day after Prime Minister Theresa May won last-minute concessions from the EU on the so-called Irish backstop.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.4%. On the Chinese mainland, the Shanghai Composite advanced 1.5% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi nudged up 0.9% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.3%. Indexes rose in Taiwan and Singapore , but Indonesia was slightly in the red.

Among individual stocks, Hitachi surged in Tokyo trading, as did Nintendo , Sony and Fast Retailing . Telecom China Mobile and insurer AIA gained in Hong Kong, while Samsung rose in Korea. Energy stocks such as Santos and Beach Energy advanced again in Australia.