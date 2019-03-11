Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally After Wall Street Snaps Losing Streak

03/11/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng, Shanghai all post gains of more than 1%

Asian stocks rallied Tuesday, following strong gains on Wall Street that snapped five straight days of losses. Investors may have also been buoyed by increased optimism over a Brexit vote in the British Parliament later in the day after Prime Minister Theresa May won last-minute concessions from the EU on the so-called Irish backstop.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.4%. On the Chinese mainland, the Shanghai Composite advanced 1.5% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi nudged up 0.9% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.3%. Indexes rose in Taiwan and Singapore , but Indonesia was slightly in the red.

Among individual stocks, Hitachi surged in Tokyo trading, as did Nintendo , Sony and Fast Retailing . Telecom China Mobile and insurer AIA gained in Hong Kong, while Samsung rose in Korea. Energy stocks such as Santos and Beach Energy advanced again in Australia.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD 2.40% 76.8 End-of-day quote.18.15%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -2.44% 2 End-of-day quote.52.42%
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 2.09% 82.95 End-of-day quote.11.42%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.92% 3026.99 End-of-day quote.21.18%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.44% 52440 End-of-day quote.-3.07%
HANG SENG 0.99% 28502.81 Real-time Quote.10.28%
HITACHI, LTD. 5.61% 3331 End-of-day quote.17.91%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.10% 2137.67 Real-time Quote.4.71%
NIKKEI 225 0.47% 21125.09 Real-time Quote.5.05%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -0.20% 29605 End-of-day quote.4.21%
S&P/ASX 200 0.42% 6205.9 Real-time Quote.9.87%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANTOS LTD -2.16% 6.8 End-of-day quote.26.82%
SONY CORP -0.75% 5025 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
