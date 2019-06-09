Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally On Encouraging Trade Developments

06/09/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei jumps 1%, Chinese stocks rally on trade data

Asian markets gained in early trading Monday after the U.S. removed the threat of tariffs against Mexican imports on Friday.

Investors also appeared encouraged by a vow from G-20 finance officials Sunday to protect global trade despite rising tensions. At the meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had "a candid discussion on trade issues" with Yi Gang, governor of China's central bank. Mnuchin gave no other details, but said he expected President Donald Trump will address the trade-talk stalemate with China's President Xi Jinping later this month at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.1% as revised data reaffirmed first-quarter GDP growth . Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged about 2% a day after hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets to protest a potential new extradition law with China, which many say encroaches on the rights of Hong Kong citizens. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite gained 0.9% as data showed China's exports rose slightly last month, although imports dropped sharply.South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.9% and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia rose around 1% each. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group rallied in Tokyo trading, with Toyota and Sony also rising. In Hong Kong, casino operator Galaxy Entertainment surged, as did Sunny Optical and oil producer CNOOC . LG Electronics fell in South Korea while SK Hynix rose, and Taiwan Semiconductor jumped in Taiwan.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.17% 2827.8 End-of-day quote.13.21%
CNOOC LTD -1.78% 12.16 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.32% 46.8 End-of-day quote.-6.12%
HANG SENG 0.20% 26947.56 Real-time Quote.4.26%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.15% 2065.3 Real-time Quote.1.17%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 0.53% 20884.71 Real-time Quote.4.35%
S&P/ASX 200 0.95% 6443.9 Real-time Quote.14.12%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.18% 9864 End-of-day quote.40.81%
SONY CORP 1.91% 5229 End-of-day quote.1.57%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -1.31% 67.55 End-of-day quote.-2.95%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.63% 6588 End-of-day quote.6.60%
