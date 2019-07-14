Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Recover After China's GDP Growth Fails To Meet Already Low Expectations

07/14/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Indexes in Hong Kong, Shanghai rise; Nikkei closed for holiday

Asian markets recovered from early losses Monday, as China posted its weakest quarterly GDP growth in at least 27 years.

Data on Monday showed the world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.2% over a year earlier, down from the previous quarter's 6.4%. The result was the slowest since the first quarter of 1992 when the earliest quarterly data was available, according to Dow Jones Newswires , and lower than the 6.3% median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 14 economists.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%, after both indexes started the trading day with losses ahead of the GDP report. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, PetroChina and New World Development fell in Hong Kong trading, along with Galaxy Entertainment . Chip maker SK Hynix rose in South Korea, while LG Electronics slipped. Taiwan Semiconductor gained in Taiwan, while Beach Energy and Westpac Banking fell in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 0.78% 1.95 End-of-day quote.44.98%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.44% 2930.55 End-of-day quote.17.32%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.36% 55.9 End-of-day quote.12.14%
HANG SENG 0.16% 28471.72 Real-time Quote.10.16%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 2085.83 Real-time Quote.2.17%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. 0.16% 12.42 End-of-day quote.19.65%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21685.9 Real-time Quote.8.35%
PETROCHINA COMPANY 0.00% 6.67 End-of-day quote.-7.49%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.42% 6667.5 Real-time Quote.18.60%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.14% 28.02 End-of-day quote.11.90%
