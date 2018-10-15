Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Resume Their Fall, With Tech Stocks Leading The Way

10/15/2018 | 04:36am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia off more than 1%

Asian stock markets lost ground in early trading Monday following Friday's regional bounce that eased last week's pain. Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1% following its worst week in right months, while indexes in Hong Kong and Taiwan also dropped more than 1%.

Defensive stocks were down early in Japan. Near session lows in the early going, the Nikkei was last down 1.3%. The financial sector was hit particularly hard, with Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Financial down around 2%. Sharp losses were also felt by Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing and electronics giant Sharp . SoftBank tumbled more than 5% over worries about its close investment ties to the Saudi government in the wake of a journalist's disappearance . That came as the yen was near session highs, with the dollar easing to Yen112.16 from about Yen112.25 earlier.

Hong Kong stocks also slid following Friday's bounce. The Hang Seng was off about 1%, led by tech declines. Tencent dropped 2.5% and smartphone-component maker AAC Tech (2018.HK) fell more than 4%.

Markets in mainland China were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.3% but the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite up 0.4%.

Tech stocks also weighed in Taiwan's Taiex, as Taiwan Semiconductor declined more than 2%. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3%, with index heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix sinking.

Australia's ASX 200 was down more than 1%, with financials and materials dragging down the market. Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking were all down more than 1%, while mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton fell around 1.5%. New Zealand's benchmark was about flat after its worst week in 8 1/2 years.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 2.93% 72 End-of-day quote.-48.61%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.38% 25.91 End-of-day quote.-9.85%
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.32% 33.84 End-of-day quote.14.44%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.91% 2606.91 End-of-day quote.-21.34%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.04% 67.03 End-of-day quote.-16.57%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -2.08% 56070 End-of-day quote.23.01%
HANG SENG 2.24% 25816.55 Real-time Quote.-13.76%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.93% 2161.76 Real-time Quote.-12.16%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -1.22% 685.6 End-of-day quote.-18.53%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.51% 193.2 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
NIKKEI 225 0.48% 22699.71 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
RIO TINTO 1.25% 3674.5 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.05% 5834.5 Real-time Quote.-2.79%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION 0.65% 2026 End-of-day quote.-47.92%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 4.63% 9976 End-of-day quote.8.20%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 8.01% 288.4 End-of-day quote.-29.28%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.61% 26.45 End-of-day quote.-15.63%
