ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat As China's GDP Growth Fails To Meet Already Low Expectations

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Indexes in Hong Kong, Shanghai fall; Nikkei closed for holiday

Asian markets fell in early trading Monday, as China posted its weakest quarterly GDP growth in at least 27 years.

Data on Monday showed the world's second-largest economy expanded by 6.2% over a year earlier, down from the previous quarter's 6.4%. The result was the slowest since the first quarter of 1992 when the earliest quarterly data was available, according to Dow Jones Newswires , and lower than the 6.3% median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 14 economists.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite retreated 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, PetroChina and New World Development fell in Hong Kong trading, along with Galaxy Entertainment . Chip maker SK Hynix rose in South Korea, while LG Electronics slipped. Taiwan Semiconductor gained in Taiwan, while Beach Energy and Westpac Banking fell in Australia.